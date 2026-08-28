Preview: Aberdeen vs Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

Aberdeen will host Rangers at Pittodrie Stadium on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts have three points from their opening two fixtures, while the visitors are still searching for their first win in the league.

Match preview

Aberdeen have made an impressive start to the 2026-27 season under Stephen Robinson, who has been in charge at Pittodrie since March 2026.

The Dons opened their campaign with four wins from four Group A fixtures in the Scottish League Cup, comfortably finishing at the top of the standings with 12 points.

Robinson's side maintained that momentum in their opening Scottish Premiership fixture, dramatically coming from behind to seal a thrilling 2-1 win against Hearts, with two goals in the 90th-minute snatching the victory.

Aberdeen did suffer their first defeat of the new season on matchday two against Dundee, losing 2-0 at Dens Park, but the Dons immediately got their revenge.

Aberdeen welcomed Dundee to Pittodrie in the second round of the League Cup just days after their defeat at Dens Park, and three goals in 12 second-half minutes secured a 3-0 win for the Dons, booking their place in the quarter-finals against Kilmarnock.

Now looking to build on that triumph with a positive result in the league, Aberdeen welcome faltering Rangers to Pittodrie, with the Dons looking for their first win against the Gers since October 2024.

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Rangers head to Aberdeen's home ground having endured a challenging start under new manager Derek McInnes, who was appointed over the summer following an impressive title-challenging campaign at Hearts.

McInnes has thus far failed to produce the same magic as he achieved at Tynecastle Park, winning only two of his seven matches as Rangers manager.

The Gers lost two and drew two of their opening four fixtures, featuring their elimination from the Europa League and just one point from their first two league games, before finally securing back-to-back wins in the Scottish League Cup and the first leg of their Conference League playoff qualifying round tie.

Rangers, therefore, travelled to face Jablonec with a 1-0 aggregate lead, but a disappointing 1-0 second-leg loss meant the game went to penalties, where the Gers lost 4-3.

The pressure has risen on McInnes following their European elimination, leaving the Rangers boss in desperate need of a morale-boosting victory against Aberdeen on Sunday.

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Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Aberdeen will be without Mats Knoester, Kristers Tobers and Kusini Yengi due to ongoing injury issues, with all three not anticipated to return until later next month.

Kevin Nisbet has made a remarkable start to the season, already scoring nine goals in seven appearances across all competitions, and the in-form striker will lead the line on Sunday.

Meanwhile, McInnes is likely to make numerous changes following Rangers' disappointing display in their eventual Conference League exit at the hands of Jablonec during midweek.

Lawrence Shankland and Thelo Aasgaard could come into the attack, while Connor Barron may earn a starting place alongside Dan Neil in the midfield.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Muller; Cadden, Mayo, Happe, Guinness-Walker; Armstrong, Afeez; Olusanya, Briedl, Yogane; Nisbet

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Sterling, Fernandez, Makhanya, Penrice; Barron, Neil; Yokota, Aasgaard, Gassama; Shankland

We say: Aberdeen 1-0 Rangers

Rangers' European elimination will still be hanging over them when they visit Pittodrie, while Aberdeen will be full of confidence given their positive start to the season.

Although the Gers have dominated this fixture in recent years, the Dons will be full of confidence and we believe the home side will do enough to claim the three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.