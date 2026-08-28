Team News: Man United vs. Ipswich Town injury, suspension list, predicted XIs before Premier League clash

Two Premier League sides who had contrasting opening-day results will meet on Saturday afternoon, when Manchester United welcome Ipswich Town to Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick's Red Devils suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to newly-promoted Hull City in their opener, while Gary O'Neil's Tractor Boys markeed their return to the top flight with a late victory over Sunderland.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides.

MAN UNITED

Out: Tom Heaton (knock), Matthijs de Ligt (back), Mason Mount (knock), Manuel Ugarte (cruciate ligament), Carlos Baleba (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Mazraoui, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Mainoo, A. Santos; Mbeumo, B. Fernandes, Rashford; M. Cunha

IPSWICH TOWN

Out: Azor Matusiwa (muscle), Florentino Luis (unknown)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Scherpen; O'Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis; Nunez, Lukic; Clarke, Enciso, Maeda; Emersonn