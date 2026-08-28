Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Blues at risk of equalling 52-year streak in Seagulls Premier League showdown

Chelsea will be bidding to avoid equalling a 52-year streak when they face Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Xabi Alonso has enjoyed a positive start to life at Stamford Bridge having recorded successive victories in the space of less than 72 hours.

The Blues defeated West London neighbours Fulham by a 3-2 scoreline on Monday night, before they earned a 2-0 win over Luton Town in the EFL Cup second round on Thursday.

Alonso is now preparing to take charge of his third match in a week with Brighton the visitors to Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

Although Chelsea will start the game as the marginal favourites, Brighton have registered two 4-0 wins in a row against Aston Villa and Tromso, as well as keeping three successive clean sheets.

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Chelsea bidding to extend half-a-century streak in Brighton game

There is a strong argument that Brighton have established themselves as Chelsea's bogey side, with the Seagulls winning five of the last eight matches between the clubs.

Furthermore, Brighton have scored three goals in each of their most recent three league fixtures against Chelsea, winning every time.

West Ham United were the last time to achieve that feat on four occasions in a row, doing so between 1972 and 1974.

Across the last 13 Premier League matches, Fabian Hurzeler's side have accumulated 25 points, with only Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United recording more points since the start of that run on February 21.

Meanwhile, Chelsea head into this contest having failed to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League for 17 games.

Should they concede on Sunday, it will represent their longest run without a top-flight shutout since 1991.

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Is Welbeck the key in Chelsea, Brighton game?

Danny Welbeck scored his first goal since leaving Brighton for Chelsea in the win over Luton on Thursday.

Although the veteran Englishman will likely drop down to the substitutes' bench for this contest, history suggests he could play a key role.

In Premier League history, Welbeck is the highest goalscorer in fixtures between Chelsea and Brighton, netting six times.