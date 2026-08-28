Team News: Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs before Premier League clash

Liverpool will welcome Nottingham Forest to Anfield on Saturday, for Andoni Iraola's first Premier League home game in charge.
The Reds came from behind to draw 2-2 with Newcastle United in their opener, while Oliver Glasner's Garibaldis kicked off their league campaign with a 1-0 loss against Leeds United.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides.
LIVERPOOL vs. NOTTINGHAM FOREST
LIVERPOOL
Out: Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Joe Gomez (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Ngumoha, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
Out: Nicolo Savona (knee), Ryan Yates (fitness)
Doubtful: Morgan Gibbs-White (knee), Neco Williams (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo; Aina, McAtee, Sangare, Netz; Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Jesus