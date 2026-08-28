Team News: Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs before Premier League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 28 Aug 2026 12:30 , Last updated: 28 Aug 2026 12:30

Liverpool will welcome Nottingham Forest to Anfield on Saturday, for Andoni Iraola's first Premier League home game in charge.

The Reds came from behind to draw 2-2 with Newcastle United in their opener, while Oliver Glasner's Garibaldis kicked off their league campaign with a 1-0 loss against Leeds United.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides.

LIVERPOOL

Out: Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Joe Gomez (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Ngumoha, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Nicolo Savona (knee), Ryan Yates (fitness)

Doubtful: Morgan Gibbs-White (knee), Neco Williams (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo; Aina, McAtee, Sangare, Netz; Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Jesus