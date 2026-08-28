Liverpool transfer news: Reds attacker has 'concrete chance' of exit amid European club interest

Liverpool attacker Harvey Elliott reportedly has a concrete chance of leaving the club before the end of the summer transfer window.

Elliott joined the Reds in the summer of 2019 and has gone on to make 149 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals across all competitions.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Aston Villa, but the move failed to work out as hoped, with Elliott making just nine appearances and scoring once.

He was handed an opportunity to reignite his Liverpool career during pre-season, but his omission from the squad for the 2-2 draw against Newcastle United has once again raised questions over his future.

Andoni Iraola has also refused to guarantee Elliott regular playing time, suggesting that he currently prefers other options. It is another clear indication that the youngster has slipped down the pecking order at Anfield.

Harvey Elliott: No shortage of options

© Imago

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Serie A giants AC Milan are monitoring Elliott's situation, with their interest potentially developing into something more concrete in the coming days.

Milan are reportedly looking to inject some fresh energy into their attack and view Elliott as an appealing option, although they could have to pay around £30m to prise him away from Liverpool.

The Italian giants are not alone, either, with Napoli and Lazio also reportedly exploring a late move for the winger.

Liverpool are understood to be willing to listen to offers for both Elliott and Federico Chiesa, although no official approaches had arrived at this stage.

Should Liverpool sell Harvey Elliott?

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Iraola has repeatedly made it clear that Liverpool need to strengthen their attacking wide areas, meaning Elliott could still have an important role to play by providing valuable squad depth.

However, if the manager believes academy prospects such as Lewis Koumas and James McConnell can make a bigger impact, then allowing Elliott to leave could make sense for all parties.

Liverpool have reportedly reached an agreement to sign their top target Bradley Barcola, but the Reds are still keen to add further attacking reinforcements before the transfer window closes.

With interest from Italy beginning to emerge, Elliott's future could therefore become one of the more intriguing Liverpool transfer stories to watch in the final days of the window.