Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI as Oliver Glasner eyes first Premier League points as boss

Nottingham Forest will be fighting to avoid a third consecutive defeat on Saturday, when they travel to face Premier League rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

Oliver Glasner's side have struggled at the start of the 2026-27 campaign, and to make matters worse, there are uncertainties about the fitness of two of their key players.

Matz Sels will be on hand to start between the sticks this weekend, shielded by a back three featuring Jair Cunha, Nikola Milenkovic and Murillo.

Either side of the trio should be wing-backs Ola Aina and Luca Netz, considering that Nicolo Savona (knee) is injured and the versatile Neco Williams is a doubt for this clash with his former team, after suffering a knock in the 2-0 loss against Leeds United on Tuesday.

In midfield, James McAtee looks set to partner Ibrahim Sangare once again, aiming to provide stability for the visitors in the centre of the park while Ryan Yates is sidelined.

Morgan Gibbs-White is also a doubt due to a knee strain, but Glasner stated that the club were "Working really hard to get him fit for the Liverpool game," and he could start as a result.

Joining Forest's talisman in attack will be Dan Ndoye, and the pair will be aiming to create chances for striker Igor Jesus, who could score the team's first competitive goal of the season on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo; Aina, McAtee, Sangare, Netz; Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Jesus

> Click here to see how Liverpool could line up against Nottingham Forest