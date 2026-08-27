Preview: FC Koln vs Hoffenheim - prediction, team news, lineups

The new Bundesliga season gets underway this weekend, with FC Koln welcoming Hoffenheim to the RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday afternoon

Both clubs suffered heavy defeats on the last day of the previous campaign, and both will be looking for a far more positive result following a busy summer transfer window.

Match preview

FC Koln may have won just one of their final 14 matches last season, but that victory proved enough to keep the Billy Goats in the Bundesliga and spare them an immediate return to the second tier.

That narrow escape came at the end of a campaign that began with a lot of promise before gradually unravelling, culminating in a 5-1 thumping at the hands of Bayern Munich on the final day.

Koln responded to their slide by replacing Lukas Kwasniok with Rene Wagner last March, and the new boss has now been given the opportunity to oversee a significant rebuild ahead of his first full season in charge.

The Billy Goats have spent heavily over the summer, bringing in Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, Luka Lochoshvili, Tom Krauss, Reigan Heskey and Paul Okon-Engstler, although they have also recouped a sizeable fee through Jakub Kaminski's £15m move to Benfica.

Wagner's new-look side have already made a winning start to the campaign, coming from behind to beat third-tier Wurzburger Kickers 2-1 in the first round of the DFB-Pokal last weekend.

Speaking of wins, having managed just seven league victories throughout last season, Koln will be determined to make a far stronger impression this time around, with simply surpassing that total representing the minimum requirement to avoid another fight for survival.

© Imago / fohlenfoto

One point was all that separated Hoffenheim from a top-four finish and a place in the Champions League last season, with their hopes ultimately ending in agonising fashion on the final day.

A victory over Borussia Monchengladbach would have guaranteed Christian Ilzer's side a place among Europe's elite, but they instead suffered a crushing 4-0 defeat, leaving them to reflect on both the sporting and financial cost of missing out.

Despite that painful conclusion, Hoffenheim have retained faith in Ilzer ahead of the new campaign and have backed the Austrian with significant investment during the summer transfer window.

Much of that spending was made possible by Bazoumana Toure's record-breaking £42m move to Newcastle United, which eclipsed the fee received for Joelinton's transfer to the Magpies in 2019 and helped fund more than £60m worth of new arrivals.

Several of those fresh faces were handed the chance to make an early impression when Hoffenheim began their competitive campaign with a convincing 4-0 victory over Erzgebirge Aue in the first round of the DFB-Pokal.

Having come so close to Champions League qualification last season, Hoffenheim will now hope that their summer rebuild can help them go one step further and ensure they are not left ruing another fine margin this time around.

FC Koln form (all competitions):

Hoffenheim form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Eibner-Pressefoto/Scott Coleman, Eibner-Pressefoto / Alamy

Three of the new pricey additions started in FC Koln’s 2-1 victory over Wurzburger Kickers in the DFB Pokal, with Simpson-Pusey and Lochoshvili making up the new centre-back pairing.

In terms of injuries, Timo Hubers is still recovering from his ligament tear and will not be available for selection.

Sebastian Sebulonsen and Luca Waldschmidt are also out, with the pair recovering from muscle injuries.

When it comes to Hoffenheim, the visitors will travel without Tim Lemperle, who has to serve a suspension.

The forward is expected to be replaced by 20-year-old German youth international Max Moerstedt, who is expected to be part of a front three that also features Adam Hlozek and Patrick Wimmer.

Goalkeeper and captain Oliver Baumann was out with Germany for the World Cup, and he is set to start his 13th consecutive season with Hoffenheim.

FC Koln possible starting lineup:

Schwabe; Castro-Montes, Simpson-Pusey, Lochoshvili, Mensah; Johannesson, Skhiri; Maina, Bulter, El Mala; Ache

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Coufal, Kabak, Hajdari, Rots; De Cat, Avdullahu, Burger; Moerstedt, Hlozek, Wimmer

We say: FC Koln 1-3 Hoffenheim

FC Koln struggled to get past a third division side last weekend, and they face a much greater challenge on this occasion.

Hoffenheim enjoyed a terrific campaign last year, and they will certainly fancy their chances this Saturday afternoon. We are backing a big win for the visitors.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.