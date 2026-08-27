Liverpool lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Predicted XI for Andoni Iraola's first home Premier League clash as Reds manager

Liverpool will mark a milestone on Saturday, when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Anfield for Andoni Iraola's first Premier League home game as manager.

The Reds escaped unscathed from their 2-2 draw against Newcastle United last Sunday, but they have a sizeable number of long-term absentees to contend with.

Alisson Becker will start in goal this weekend, protected by a centre-back pairing of Jeremy Jacquet and captain Virgil van Dijk.

Barcelona loanee Ronald Araujo is likely to be on the bench, while the versatile Joe Gomez is dealing with a muscle issue, and Giovanni Leoni continues his rehabilitation following the anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered on his debut in September 2025.

The Reds' first-choice right-back Conor Bradley is also sidelined due to a major knee injury, so expect to see Jeremie Frimpong on the right of Iraola's defence, while Milos Kerkez operates at left-back.

Liverpool's double pivot of Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai failed to protect the backline against Newcastle, though the pair look set to continue in the centre of the park, even with Alexis Mac Allister available.

Further forward, the Merseysiders have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, but for now, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur target Cody Gakpo is likely to start on the left of the hosts' attack.

Florian Wirtz will take the number 10 role once again on Saturday, while birthday-boy Rio Ngumoha lines up on the right flank, supporting £125m striker Alexander Isak up top.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Ngumoha, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

> Click here to see how Nottingham Forest could line up against Liverpool