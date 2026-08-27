Preview: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest - prediction, team news, lineups

Liverpool are set to kick off a new era at Anfield on Saturday, when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Merseyside for their first Premier League home game of the season.

The Reds will be hoping to better their disappointing opening-weekend draw, while Forest will be desperate to avoid a third consecutive defeat.

Match preview

Liverpool struggled throughout 2025-26 under former manager Arne Slot, and while Andoni Iraola's tenure began with a less-than-stellar performance, the boss will be hoping to make a strong start on home turf.

The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw by Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, coming from behind to salvage a point in second-half stoppage time thanks to a clinical Dominik Szoboszlai penalty.

Iraola's side headed into the game with a light squad in need of reinforcement from the transfer market, but the stalemate exposed just how much surgery the XI requires.

Rio Ngumoha started on the right flank with Tottenham Hotspur-and-Manchester-City-linked Cody Gakpo on the left, and while the latter scored, the duo were unable to create enough for £125m striker Alexander Isak to truly threaten.

Elsewhere, Liverpool's double pivot of Ryan Gravenberch and Szoboszlai came in for widespread criticism regarding their lack of defensive instincts - considering that both were at fault for Newcastle's goals - and the club have supposedly been exploring a move for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara in the days since.

Managing the Reds in the league at Anfield for the first time, Iraola will be hoping to see his players deliver a more disciplined defensive performance on Saturday, and given the Merseysiders have won their opening home game in 12 of the last 13 seasons, history is on his side.

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Meanwhile, Forest have endured significant turbulence in recent years, and their latest transition to life under Oliver Glasner has gotten off to a poor start.

The Garibaldis opened their 2026-27 Premier League campaign by losing 1-0 to Leeds United last Saturday, and followed that up with a second beating by the Whites three days later - 2-0 in the EFL Cup.

Given the high turnover rate for managers at the City Ground - Glasner became the club's fifth manager in less than 12 months - falling to a third defeat on the bounce this weekend could raise questions about the Austrian's future, even at such an early stage in his tenure.

However, Forest have failed to score in four of their last six outings, and unless they can find their shooting boots, they face the prospect of a difficult day out at Anfield.

On the other hand, Liverpool have proven vulnerable to counter-attacks, and considering that the Tricky Trees have only lost one of their four most recent clashes with the Reds (winning two and drawing one), fans will be cautiously optimistic about Saturday's game.

Liverpool Premier League form:

Liverpool form (all competitions):

Nottingham Forest Premier League form:

Nottingham Forest form (all competitions):

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Liverpool continue to be without a number of long-term absentees, including centre-back Giovanni Leoni and right-back Conor Bradley, both of whom are recovering from knee injuries.

In their absence, Iraola could start Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez either side of Jeremy Jacquet and captain Virgil van Dijk, while Ronald Araujo sits on the bench and Joe Gomez remains sidelined due to a muscle issue.

Further forward, striker Hugo Ekitike is undergoing rehabilitation following the Achilles injury he suffered in April, though Alexander Isak should be on hand to lead the line, supported in attack by Rio Ngumoha, Florian Wirtz and Cody Gakpo.

As for Forest, they are missing right-back Nicolo Savona, who is set to be out for a few more weeks after a minor setback during his recovery from a knee injury, while the versatile Neco Williams is a doubt following a knock he picked up against Leeds on Tuesday.

If Williams is unavailable, then Luca Netz is likely to start as Glasner's left wing-back, with Ola Aina on the right.

Elsewhere, Ryan Yates is sidelined, and talismanic attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is a doubt due to a knee strain, though the Garibaldis have been working hard to ensure that the latter is ready to play against Liverpool.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Ngumoha, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo; Aina, McAtee, Sangare, Netz; Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Jesus

We say: Liverpool 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Liverpool were far from their best against Newcastle in their opener, but the hosts should be able to get the better of Forest during Iraola's first Premier League home game in charge.

However, the Garibaldis could find themselves on the scoresheet despite their lack of attacking output so far this term, considering the Reds' defensive issues.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.