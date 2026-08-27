Sunderland: "Still a lot more to achieve" - Wilson Isidor contract details revealed as striker eyes European glory

Sunderland have announced that striker Wilson Isidor has signed a new contract at the Stadium of Light.

The 26-year-old is a key part of Regis Le Bris's plans in the North-East and helped a side captained by Granit Xhaka qualify for the League Phase of the Europa League during the 2025-26 season.

Sunderland recently announced the signing of a highly-rated midfielder, whilst the Stadium of Light club are also looking to retain the services of Noah Sadiki, who has attracted interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

There is the appetite for attacking improvements on top of that, with the Black Cats submitting offers for Marseille winger Igor Paixao, battling Arsenal for the signature of the 26-year-old.

After an opening-weekend defeat by Ipswich Town in the Premier League last weekend, Isidor and Sunderland face relegation-tipped Fulham at the Stadium of Light in the top flight on Sunday afternoon.

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'Still a lot more to achieve' - Isidor pens new Sunderland deal

Ahead of this weekend's clash with the Cottagers in the North-East, Sunderland announced a key piece of in-house business, with star attacker Isidor putting pen to paper on a new deal at the club.

The 26-year-old has signed a new contract at the Stadium of Light, committing his services to the Black Cats cause until the conclusion of the 2029-30 season, at which point Le Bris will have hopefully lifted some silverware as boss.

Speaking to Sunderland's official website after confirmation of the agreement, Isidor said: “I am very happy to continue my journey with Sunderland. This club has given me some great memories already, and I feel there is still a lot more to achieve here.

“Playing in the Premier League and representing Haiti at the World Cup have been special moments for me, and now I am focused on continuing to improve, helping the team and giving everything I can for the supporters.”

Isidor made a 23-minute cameo during Sunderland's 2-1 defeat at Portman Road last weekend and will be pushing for a start at the Stadium of Light against Fulham on Sunday afternoon.

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Sunderland's striker options

After his impressive displays at the backend of last season and during the World Cup for the Netherlands, Brian Brobbey has started the 2026-27 campaign in the starting XI for Sunderland.

However, the 24-year-old is rarely a 90-minute man for the Black Cats and can be rotated on occasion, leaving plenty of game time on offer for Isidor, who is a hero of the club's rise under Le Bris.

Isidor signed from Russian side Zenit St Petersburg in August 2024 and helped Sunderland to promotion during his debut season in England, netting 13 goals across 46 Championship appearances.