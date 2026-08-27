Preview: AZ Alkmaar vs. Go Ahead Eagles - prediction, team news, lineups

Two of the leading sides at the start of the new Eredivisie season face off at AFAS Stadion on Saturday, when leaders AZ Alkmaar welcome third-placed Go Ahead Eagles in gameweek four.

While AZ have stayed unblemished after three games, Kowet enter this weekend's encounter just two points behind, with the visitors' free-scoring nature under Joseph Oosting so far bearing fruit in the early-season proceedings.

Match preview

AZ may have played out an inordinate number of draws at the start of their ongoing unbeaten run, but Leeroy Echteld's men have added much-needed killer instinct to their dogged nature.

Having drawn five of the first seven at the start of their current run to close out the 2025-26 season, the Cheese Farmers have claimed seven victories from nine since the start of pre-season, with four coming in competitive fixtures.

Since they beat PSV Eindhoven 4-0 in the Johan Cruyff Shield at the start of the month in the curtain-raiser, the Alkmaar heavyweights have not looked back, securing three more wins to start the top-flight season to remain the only side with a 100% record after three rounds.

While talk of a third Eredivisie crown and a first since 2009 is still premature, Echteld's men are at least doing their early-season prospects no harm.

Next up, though, are an in-form Go Ahead Eagles side, whom AZ have only notably defeated once in the past five meetings, having secured seven consecutive triumphs.

Indeed, the Pride of the IJssel have recently been harder-to-beat opponents for De Kaasboeren, even if they have yet to secure a 90-minute victory in any of the recent five meetings.

© Iconsport / Parallax Pictures

They secured a 2-2 draw in the corresponding match-up in December, notably levelling proceedings through Melle Meulensteen with 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

Kowet have undeniably grown since and are notably more inclined to score more than the opponent under Oosting, who has seemingly given his players significantly more licence to be expressive.

This feeling is evident in Kowet's early-season results in securing 4-1 and 3-1 wins over Willem II and ADO Den Haag, either side of an entertaining 2-2 draw at Feyenoord in gameweek two.

No side in the Eredivisie has scored more than their nine goals, with PSV hitherto matching their return, which bodes well ahead of another visit to AFAS Stadion, where they are unbeaten on their last two top-flight visits, securing 2-2 draws both times.

That gives the travelling fans reason for optimism as they back themselves to snap the leaders' six-match winning streak and 16-match unbeaten sequence.

AZ Alkmaar Eredivisie form:

AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

Go Ahead Eagles Eredivisie form:

Team News

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

AZ are dealing with a few injury issues, with Mees de Wit (knock), Denso Kasius (groin) and Stije Resink (knee) sidelined, while Elijah Dijkstra's (leg) status is questionable.

Kees Smit is yet to open his account for the Alkmaar outfit, but he has supplied two assists in three games, while Mexx Meerdink and Ro-Zangelo Daal have been involved in two and three goals in four competitive matches this term.

Jazz Hornkamp was the two-goal hero last time out against Fortuna Sittard, although it remains to be seen if the former Heracles forward starts ahead of Meerdink.

The visitors have been beneficiaries of Soren Tengstedt's strong start to the season, with the wide attacker scoring three goals and assisting one ahead of matchday four.

Victor Edvardsen and Mathis Suray have notably impressed too, both notching two goal contributions each ahead of Kowet's fourth league fixture.

Despite their strong start to the season, Go Ahead Eagles have a few long-term absentees, with Gerrit Nauber (leg), Robbin Weijenberg (knee) and Pim Saathof (knee) in the wars.

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

De Busser; Maikuma, Goes, Schouten, Chavez; Kwakman, Koopmeiners; Patati, Smit, Daal; Meerdink

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

Haug; Sampsted, Dirksen, Kramer, James; Linthorst, Meulensteen; Tengstedt, Edvardsen, Suray; Flataker

We say: AZ Alkmaar 3-1 Go Ahead Eagles

Although Go Ahead Eagles arrive in Alkmaar boasting a phenomenal goalscoring record, overcoming the unblemished league leaders at AFAS Stadion represents a formidable challenge.

With Echteld's men exhibiting newfound ruthlessness in the final third alongside their perfect start to the campaign, the Cheese Farmers should secure all three points in an entertaining game.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.