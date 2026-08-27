Preview: Academico de Viseu vs Porto - prediction, team news, lineups

Defending champions Porto aim to continue their perfect start to the 2026-27 Primeira Liga campaign as they make the trip to face newly promoted Academico de Viseu at Estadio do Fontelo on Saturday.

The Dragons have won each of their opening three league fixtures and are two points clear at the top of the Portuguese top-flight table, while the hosts are 12th after collecting two points from a possible nine.

Match preview

Porto's blueprint for success since Francesco Farioli arrived at the club in the summer of 2025 has been built on defensive solidity, and that was central to their title triumph in 2025-26, when the Blue and Whites registered a league-high 21 clean sheets.

The Dragons have continued in that vein this season, kicking off with a 1-0 Super Cup victory over Torreense before recording 2-0 wins in each of their opening three Primeira Liga outings against Alverca, Rio Ave and Arouca.

Last weekend's victory over Arouca saw the Dragons rewarded in the 67th minute when Gabri Veiga broke the deadlock, before Borja Sainz came off the bench to put the game beyond doubt in the 86th.

The result leaves Porto as the only side with a perfect record in the division, and the Dragons can be confident of extending that run against a team they have beaten in each of their last three meetings while keeping clean sheets in all three, although all of those encounters came in the domestic cup.

It will not be lost on Farioli that his side have alternated between wins and losses across their last four competitive away outings stretching back into the previous season, and a repeat of that pattern would count against them following the 2-0 win at Rio Ave on matchday two.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Academico's return to the top flight after a 37-year spell in the lower divisions has not been without its difficulties, though Bruno Pinheiro's side gave an early indication of their potential with an impressive 2-2 draw at Estadio da Luz on matchday one.

The Viseu outfit followed that result with a 1-0 home defeat to Santa Clara before surrendering a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Maritimo, where first-half strikes from Andre Clovis and Soufiane Messeguem had Academico on course for a fine away win before conceding twice the final 20 minutes.

The result leaves Academico with just one win from their last seven competitive matches (D5, L1), a sequence stretching back into their Liga 2 campaign, and Pinheiro is still searching for his first victory since taking charge.

Pinheiro's appointment in June came with genuine top-flight pedigree, having previously managed Estoril Praia and Gil Vicente in the Primeira Liga, and he succeeds Sergio Fonseca, whose seven-month spell produced a second-place Liga 2 finish and promotion.

While the step up in class presents a significant challenge, Academico can draw encouragement from a strong home record at Estadio do Fontelo, where they won 11 of their 17 league matches last term with only three defeats.

Academico de Viseu Primeira Liga form:

Academico de Viseu form (all competitions):

Porto Primeira Liga form:

Porto form (all competitions):

Team News

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Porto's win over Arouca came at a cost as Jan Bednarek was forced off in the 88th minute with a calf complaint, making him a doubt for this encounter.

Should the centre-back be ruled out, he will join Samu Aghehowa (ACL), Claudio Ramos (muscle), Martim Fernandes (muscle) and Vasco Sousa (broken leg) in the treatment room, while Oskar Pietuszewski remains doubtful with a thigh muscle injury, although Alan Varela is back in training and in contention.

Veiga has either scored or assisted in each of Porto's opening three Primeira Liga fixtures and is expected to retain his place in the Dragons' midfield, while Sainz is pushing for a recall to the starting XI after his decisive impact from the bench against Arouca.

Academico have an otherwise clean bill of health, although they could be without Tomas Silva, who has yet to feature in any competitive game this season.

Clovis topped the Liga Portugal 2 scoring charts last season with 23 goals and has carried that form into the top flight, finding the net in two of the club's three league outings so far, making him the centrepiece of Academico's attacking threat.

Academico de Viseu possible starting lineup:

Ewerton; Correia, Costa, Michelis, Robinho; Messeguem, Ceitil; Zamora, Kahraman, Guilherme; Clovis

Porto possible starting lineup:

D Costa; Sanusi, Perez, Kiwior, A Costa; Froholdt, Rosario; Pepe, Veiga, Sainz; Silva

We say: Academico de Viseu 0-2 Porto

Academico showed on matchday one that they can be a threat against the division's heavyweights, and their home record gives them every reason to believe they can make this a difficult evening for the champions.

However, the gap in quality between the two sides should prove decisive, and Porto's disciplined defensive structure under Farioli makes them well equipped to control the contest and secure a composed victory.

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