Arsenal transfer news: Gunners, Sunderland 'suffer' cruel blow in Igor Paixao pursuit

Arsenal and Sunderland have reportedly suffered a blow in the pursuit of Marseille winger Igor Paixao this summer.

Regis Le Bris's side are known to be huge admirers of the 26-year-old, who netted 12 goals and provided six assists across 42 competitive appearances during this debut campaign in the South of France last season.

The Black Cats are preparing for European football and have supposedly been offered the chance to sign Jack Grealish on loan from Manchester City, with the 30-year-old back from a temporary spell at Everton.

Used to competing at the top table of continental football, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal commenced the defence of their Premier League crown with a comfortable 3-0 victory over newly-promoted Coventry City last Friday night.

The Gunners have already collected their first piece of silverware of the campaign after breezing past Man City in the Community Shield final, laying down a marker for the upcoming title race in England.

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Arsenal, Sunderland suffer Paixao blow?

According to TEAMtalk, Premier League duo Arsenal and Sunderland have suffered a blow in their respective pursuits of Paixao, who was one of the top-performing attackers in Ligue 1 last season.

The report claims that Les Olympiens are confident of retaining the services of the 26-year-old past the summer window deadline next Tuesday (September 1), with the Brazilian a key part of his side's future plans.

So much so, it is understood that Marseille head coach Bruno Genesio would consider stepping down from his Stade Velodrome duties if the club's hierarchy sanctioned an exit for Paixao over the next week.

It is believed that Sunderland have agreed personal terms with the player but have seen two offers rejected, and it now remains to be seen whether the Black Cats test the resolve of French club one last time.

Paixao is one of many possible left-wing options for Arsenal after they missed out on first-choice targets Anthony Gordon, Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Junior earlier in the summer window.

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Arsenal's left-wing situation

Arsenal are undergoing a rapid change of their left-sided attacking options this summer, with Leandro Trossard moving to Besiktas and Gabriel Martinelli moving closer to becoming an Al Hilal player.

The Gunners have addressed the area somewhat in terms of incomings, with recent arrival Christos Tzolis impressing massively during his opening two appearances of the competitive season.

That being said, Arteta is keen to recruit another left-sided attacker before the shutting of the window to support and provide competition for North London's newest Greek, who was not signed to be a guaranteed starter.