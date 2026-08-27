Arsenal transfer news: Gunners handed late Julian Alvarez boost as huge update from Spain emerges

Arsenal have been handed fresh encouragement in their pursuit of Julian Alvarez with the Atletico Madrid striker's position reportedly beginning to change.

The Argentina international has long favoured a move to Barcelona, but that route now appears increasingly difficult to complete.

Mikel Arteta's side could now have a genuine opportunity to finally land one of their biggest targets before the September 1st deadline.

Arsenal given late Julian Alvarez transfer boost

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Acero

The Gunners' hopes of signing Alvarez have been boosted by developments in Spain, with reports claiming the striker has finally accepted that Atletico will not allow him to join Barcelona.

That has reportedly opened the door to a move to north London, with Alvarez considering Arsenal as a possible alternative for the very first time.

The relationship between the player and Atletico has become increasingly strained. His family did not attend Sunday's match at the Metropolitano, and Alvarez left the stadium before his teammates. The striker also then informed the club on Wednesday that he was unwell and unable to train.

However, the situation is not quite as straightforward as the Spanish report suggests.

Argentine journalist Ariel Senosiain claims Alvarez previously rejected Arteta's approach despite Arsenal being prepared to offer €125 million plus €10 million in add-ons, a package worth around £115 million.

Senosiain says family visa issues also influenced Alvarez's decision to remain in Spain, although the Premier League champions are still prepared to wait for him.

Could Mikel Arteta finally get his man before deadline day?

© Iconsport / PA Images

The latest update is certainly encouraging for Arteta.

Atletico are reportedly prepared to accept Arsenal's offer, while Barcelona are struggling to make the required financial commitment. More importantly, reports now suggest that Alvarez is beginning to see Arsenal as his most realistic escape route.

That does not mean a deal is imminent, however. The 26-year-old still appears to hope Barcelona can somehow make a late move, and his personal preference has consistently been to remain in Spain.

But with Atletico determined not to sell him to Barcelona, Arsenal may suddenly have an opening that looked impossible only a few days ago.

For the Gunners, this is exactly the sort of opportunity they need to seize.

After missing out on Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Jr, Alvarez would represent a genuine statement signing and give Arteta another world-class attacking option.

There is still plenty to overcome, but Arsenal will be encouraged that their long-standing pursuit is at least back on the table.