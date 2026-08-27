Coventry vs. Hull City: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Two newly-promoted Premier League teams butt heads at the CBS Arena on Saturday afternoon as Coventry City play host to Hull City.

After a 25-year top-flight absence, Frank Lampard's Sky Blues began the 2026-27 season with a 3-0 defeat away against champions Arsenal a week last Friday.

In stark contrast, Hull produced the standout result of matchday one as they deservedly beat Manchester United 2-0 at the MKM Stadium under Sergej Jakirovic.

Both teams will now view this fixture against one another as a winnable match, and here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 53

Coventry City wins: 18

Draws: 14

Hull City wins: 21

Coventry City and Hull City have played against each other a total of 53 times across all competitions and it is the Tigers who marginally lead the head-to-head record, having posted 21 wins to the Sky Blues' 18.

February 1920 was the first time that these two teams met in the old Division Two, with the Tigers claiming a narrow 1-0 away win. Coventry responded by registering three wins and one draw in the next four games, but Hull then enjoyed an eight-match unbeaten run over the Sky Blues (W6 D2) between 1922 and 1949.

Hull also boast the biggest winning margin between these two clubs after they thrashed Coventry 5-0 on home soil in the old Division Three in January 1952. Coventry's biggest win in this fixture came in the same division 11 years later when they put the Tigers to the sword 4-0, courtesy of a hat-trick from Ron Hewitt.

While these two teams have never faced each other in the Premier League, they have locked horns 20 times in the Championship since the competition's rebrand in 2004, and there has been little to separate them over the years.

Hull have won seven, drawn seven and lost six of those encounters with Coventry, winning the very first by a 2-0 away scoreline in September 2005, before the Sky Blues won each of the next three meetings by an aggregate score of 5-1.

Since then, Hull have largely dominated this fixture, losing just three of the last 16 head-to-head meetings. However, since March 2023, five of the last seven games between the two teams have ended as a draw, with both Championship encounters in the 2025-26 season ending goalless. Still, Coventry went on to win the title and Hull secured promotion via the playoffs.

A total of five domestic cup games have taken place between Coventry and Hull, with the Sky Blues prevailing in four of those (L1). Their most recent cup win was by a 3-0 aggregate scoreline in the second round of the League Cup between September and October 1995.

Previous meetings

Apr 06, 2026: Hull City 0-0 Coventry City (Championship)

Aug 09, 2025: Coventry City 0-0 Hull City (Championship)

Apr 14, 2025: Hull City 1-1 Coventry City (Championship)

Dec 14, 2024: Coventry City 2-1 Hull City (Championship)

Apr 24, 2024: Coventry City 2-3 Hull City (Championship)

Sep 15, 2023: Hull City 1-1 Coventry City (Championship)

Mar 11, 2023: Coventry City 1-1 Hull City (Championship)

Aug 27, 2022: Hull City 3-2 Coventry City (Championship)

Mar 16, 2022: Coventry City 0-2 Hull City (Championship)

Oct 30, 2021: Hull City 0-1 Coventry City (Championship)

Mar 31, 2012: Hull City 0-2 Coventry City (Championship)

Dec 10, 2011: Coventry City 0-1 Hull City (Championship)

Mar 12, 2011: Coventry City 0-1 Hull City (Championship)

Oct 02, 2010: Hull City 0-0 Coventry City (Championship)

Jan 29, 2008: Hull City 1-0 Coventry City (Championship)

Aug 18, 2007: Coventry City 1-1 Hull City (Championship)

Mar 03, 2007: Coventry City 2-0 Hull City (Championship)

Aug 26, 2006: Hull City 0-1 Coventry City (Championship)

Jan 31, 2006: Hull City 1-2 Coventry City (Championship)

Sep 24, 2005: Coventry City 0-2 Hull City (Championship)

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