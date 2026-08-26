Premier League Gameweek 2
Coventry
Aug 29, 2026 3.00pm
The Coventry Building Society Arena
Hull City

Coventry City injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Hull City: Haji Wright, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Luke Woolfenden latest

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Wright, Kesler-Hayden, Woolfenden latest: Coventry injury, suspension list vs. Hull
© Imago / Every Second Media

Coventry City will continue their 2026-27 Premier League campaign against Hull City on Saturday.

Frank Lampard's side suffered a 3-0 loss to Arsenal in their first match of the new league season, before bouncing back in the EFL Cup, recording a 4-2 victory over Plymouth Argyle.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Coventry's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Hull, who recorded a 2-0 victory over Manchester United in their Premier League opener.

Haji Wright

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Wright, who scored 17 times for Coventry in the Championship last season, will be absent until the latter stages of 2026 due to a thigh injury.

Luke Woolfenden

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Coventry remain without the services of Woolfenden due to a knee injury, with the defender still "some weeks" away from returning to action.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Coventry remain without the services of Kesler-Hayden due to a hamstring issue, and Lampard has admitted that he is unsure when the defender will be available again.

COVENTRY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Coventry have no players banned for this match.

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