Preview: Galatasaray vs Goztepe SK - prediction, team news, lineups

Galatasaray host Goztepe SK at RAMS Park on Saturday in the third round of the Turkish Super Lig season, with the reigning champions looking to record back-to-back wins after responding to an opening-day setback in emphatic fashion.

Okan Buruk's men drew 2-2 with newly promoted Corum in their opener before thrashing Erzurumspor 4-0 last weekend, while Goz Goz remain without a win after following an entertaining 3-3 draw at Samsunspor with a 1-0 home defeat to Genclerbirligi.

Match preview

Galatasaray were made to work for their first point of the campaign, having drawn with Corum on the opening weekend, but they produced a much more convincing display seven days later, sweeping aside Erzurumspor away from home.

The champions were already three goals ahead by half-time, with Roland Sallai, Yunus Akgun and Victor Osimhen finding the net before the Nigerian striker completed the scoring with 10 minutes to play in normal time.

Galatasaray now have four points from their opening two matches, leaving them in second place, two points behind surprise leaders Genclerbirligi, and the Lions will now look to build momentum and set an early pace among the league contenders.

The hosts are always confident playing at home, and that is reflected in their ongoing home record, having extended their unbeaten home league run to 36 matches with the Corum draw, with their last home league defeat coming against Fenerbahce in May 2024.

That sequence gives Buruk's side a considerable advantage at RAMS Park, particularly against an opponent that they have beaten in their last nine meetings.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Goztepe will enter this one from a weak position, having had an eventful start to the campaign with only one point to show for their efforts.

Their opening match produced a spectacular 3-3 draw at Samsunspor, with Goz Goz twice recovering from behind, but Stanimir Stoilov's side then lost 1-0 at home to Genclerbirligi despite producing 16 shots and 1.92 xG, with Malcom Bokele also missing a penalty a minute before Sekou Koita scored the only goal.

Goztepe had 46 touches in the opposition box compared with just 16 for the visitors, showing how much possession and territorial pressure they failed to convert into goals.

That defeat highlighted the main issue confronting Stoilov, with Goz Goz uncharacteristically struggling defensively across their opening two games, a far cry from the side that kept the most clean sheets in the league last season (16).

The visitors will now have to contend with a Galatasaray attack that has rediscovered its rhythm as they visit a ground where they have not won since 1972, a streak that has produced 15 defeats and two draws.

Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig form:

Galatasaray form (all competitions):

Goztepe SK Turkish Super Lig form:

Goztepe SK form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Galatasaray are expected to retain much of the side that started the victory over Erzurumspor, with Ugurcan Cakir continuing in goal and Davinson Sanchez and Abdulkerim Bardakci forming the central defensive partnership.

Buruk is also expected to keep Lucas Torreira and Gabriel Sara in midfield, with Yunus Akgun operating behind the front three.

Osimhen is set to lead the attack after scoring three goals across the opening two league matches, while Galatasaray's only listed absentee is goalkeeper Gunay Guvenc, who is dealing with a muscle injury and is expected to remain unavailable until early September.

Goztepe have a more difficult availability picture, with Noah Sonko Sundberg listed as unavailable through injury, while Allan Godoi is questionable after coming off against Genclerbirligi.

Stoilov is likely to retain the 3-4-1-2 structure used against Genclerbirligi, with Andre Henrique and Sinclair Armstrong providing the main attacking threat.

The Bulgarian coach will need his midfield of Alex Matos and Novatus Miroshi to remain compact without completely sacrificing the attacking approach that produced a high number of attempts across their opening two games.

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Ugurcan; Sallai, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Sara; Sane, Akgun, Baris Alper; Osimhen

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Gugeshashvili; Altikardes, Yildirim, Bokele; Kurtulan, Miroshi, Matos, Bayrak; Bekiroglu; Henrique, Armstrong

We say: Galatasaray 3-1 Goztepe SK

We expect Goztepe to create moments, particularly if Galatasaray's full-backs push high and leave space behind them, but the champions should have too much quality in the final third.

Osimhen's early-season form, home advantage and Galatasaray's ability to punish Goztepe's defensive openings should see Buruk's side secure a third consecutive victory.

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