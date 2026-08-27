Preview: Gaziantep vs Caykur Rizespor - prediction, team news, lineups

Gaziantep host Caykur Rizespor at Gaziantep Stadyumu on Saturday in the third round of the 2026-27 Turkish Super Lig season, with the hosts looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Mirel Radoi's men claimed their first victory of the campaign at Eyupspor last weekend, while the visitors suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Samsunspor after beginning the season with a victory at Konyaspor.

Match preview

Gaziantep began the season with a 1-1 draw against Alanyaspor, but they produced a more disciplined performance to beat Eyupspor 1-0 on the road on matchday two.

Deian Sorescu scored the decisive goal shortly after the hour mark, finishing a move that ultimately gave Radoi's side their first three points of the campaign, and the victory was made even more impressive by the circumstances surrounding the final half-hour.

Juninho Bacuna was sent off in the 64th minute, leaving the Falcons to defend their one-goal advantage with 10 men for more than 25 minutes, and despite Eyupspor increasing the pressure late on, Gaziantep protected their lead and secured a clean sheet.

One of the biggest areas the Falcons can improve this season is defensively, having conceded 58 goals in 34 Super Lig matches last season, the second-highest total in the league, although they have shown some encouraging signs in their opening two games.

Last season, Gaziantep faced Rizespor three times, twice in the league and once in the Turkish Cup, conceding nine goals across those games, which resulted in two defeats - one each in the league and cup - and one draw.

However, their recent home record in this fixture provides reason for optimism ahead of Saturday's clash, with the hosts unbeaten in their last four home meetings with Rizespor, securing three wins and one draw.

© Imago / Seskim Photo

Rizespor, meanwhile, have three points from their opening two games after beating Konyaspor 1-0 before losing 2-0 to Samsunspor.

Qazim Laci's stoppage-time penalty secured the victory in Konya on matchday one, although there was evidence that the Hawks were struggling to convert their chances, requiring a late spot kick despite registering five shots on target and creating two big chances.

The issue eventually caught up with Recep Ucar's side against Samsunspor as they somehow ended up losing without scoring despite having 60% possession, 28 shots and eight efforts on target, while their 1.85 xG was more than five times the visitors' 0.33.

With their finishing falling well below the level of their chance creation, that will be the main concern for Ucar heading to Gaziantep, particularly with his side facing a home team that has already demonstrated a willingness to defend compactly and attack through transitions.

Gaziantep Turkish Super Lig form:

Gaziantep form (all competitions):

Caykur Rizespor Turkish Super Lig form:

Caykur Rizespor form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Seksim Photo

Gaziantep will be without Bacuna, who is suspended following the red card he received against Eyupspor, but Radoi has otherwise been able to work with the main group during preparations, and local reports indicate that he is not planning major changes to the side beyond replacing Bacuna.

Sorescu should retain his place after scoring the winner in Istanbul and now having two goals from the opening two league games, while Drissa Camara and Kacper Kozlowski are also expected to continue in the attacking midfield roles, with Trivante Stewart likely to lead the line.

Rizespor have a more significant defensive absence, with Khusniddin Alikulov continuing to recover from a cruciate ligament injury and not expected to return until October.

Valentin Mihaila has also been working separately from the main group as he continues his recovery, although the club have not indicated that the Romanian is facing a long-term absence.

Ucar is otherwise expected to retain much of the side that started against Samsunspor, with Laci continuing in midfield after scoring in Konya, while Ahmed Kutucu and Adedire Mebude are likely to support Sowe in the attacking areas.

Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Tobiasz; Perez, Meleke, Abena; Sorescu, Maxim, Gidado, Stefan; Kozlowski, Camara; Stewart

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Pala, Mocsi, Sagnan, Ariss; Antalyali, Olawoyin; Mebude, Laci, Kutucu; Sowe

We say: Gaziantep 1-1 Caykur Rizespor

We expect Rizespor to create chances again, but Gaziantep should be better equipped to exploit the spaces left by an attacking-minded opponent, and with both sides still showing defensive vulnerabilities, another entertaining meeting looks likely, although the absence of Bacuna should prevent Radoi's side from taking full control, making a share of the points the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.