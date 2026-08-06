Preview: AZ Alkmaar vs. ADO Den Haag - prediction, team news, lineups

AFAS Stadion will be rocking on Saturday when AZ Alkmaar, holders of the Johan Cruyff Shield, welcome the returning ADO Den Haag for matchday one's Eredivisie action.

The newcomers are back in the big time after a five-year absence, and this weekend's outing will be an amazing day out for away supporters irrespective of the outcome in Alkmaar.

Match preview

PSV Eindhoven versus AZ was expected to be laden with goals, but few would have predicted the Cheese Farmers' resounding 4-0 success.

Admittedly, Joey Veerman's eighth-minute red card meant that PSV were fighting a losing battle with 10 players for a large percentage of the game, and Leeroy Echteld's troops inflicted a heavy beating on the Eindhoven giants.

Days after ending their 17-year wait for success in the curtain-raiser, the Alkmaar hosts return to action in front of their supporters, aiming to extend their ongoing 13-match unbeaten run across all competitions, going back to the final weeks of the 2025-26 campaign, including a 5-1 hammering of free-scoring cavalier NEC in the KNVB Beker decider.

Notably, though, that domestic cup victory — the club's first since 2013 — marked the Cheese Farmers' final victory of the season, with four consecutive draws ending their season, three of which saw AZ both score and concede.

They ended that sequence of draws with three wins from five, drawing the other two, but there remains a feeling that De Kaasboeren have a soft underbelly that can be exploited.

Indeed, ADO Den Haag will look to punish the Cheese Farmers on their first visit to AFAS Stadion since 2021, when they had a 1-0 lead overturned to lose 2-1.

© Iconsport / ANP

That season marked the Hague's final one in the Eredivisie, as they finished the season as the division's cellar-dwelling side, eight points from safety.

Several managers had tried without success to get the Storks back into the big time, but Robin Peter achieved the feat on his first try, as Den Haag comfortably won the Eerste Divisie with 89 points, 11 clear of Cambuur and 21 ahead of Willem II in third.

The Residence Club scored a staggering 90 goals in 38 games, averaging 2.4 goals per game, and they enter Saturday's game on the back of 11 wins from 14 matches across all competitions, losing two and drawing one.

Nearly unblemished in pre-season, De Residentieclub were equally free-scoring, scoring three or more goals in four of their five games, beating HVV Laakkwartier (5-1), Westlands Sports FC (6-0), Mechelen (3-2) and Lommel (4-0) before Asteras held them to a goalless draw.

While they will undoubtedly face a sterner test in Alkmaar, their hosts' inclination to both score and concede could give them an opening, even if they will need Lady Luck on their side to notch the points at AFAS Stadion.

AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

ADO Den Haag friendlies form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Parallax Pictures

While Denso Kasius and Jordy Klasie could miss the league opener, having been absent against PSV, Jizz Hornkamp is likely absent with the ankle injury that has kept him out since March.

Likely to start in the front three are Weslley Patati, Mexx Meerdink and Ro-Zangelo Daal, all of whom scored in the domestic curtain-raiser.

Without Sven Mijnans, who traded Alkmaar for Eindhoven, the Alkmaar giants must make do without the PSV attacking midfielder's 17 goal contributions in the league.

Despite Jari Vlak's departure, the Hague have a surfeit of match-winning quality in their squad, with Luka Reischl, Jesse Bal and Nigel Thomas all coming into the season on the back of strong tune-up performances, while Evan Rottier notably scored eight goals and assisted seven.

Beyond his four league goals, Juho Kilo's eight assists and 12 big chances created last term highlighted the central midfielder's dual threat for the Storks, and he could unpick the AZ defence.

While Daryl van Mieghem has done more scoring than assisting since the turn of the year, the veteran matched Kilo's eight assists, further showcasing another decisive player for Peter's troops.

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

De Busser; Goes, Schouten, Van Duijl; Dijkstra, Koopmeiners, Kwakman, Chavez; Patati, Meerdink, Daal

ADO Den Haag possible starting lineup:

Nikiema; Hokke, Mulder, Waem, Sylla; Van Mieghem, Kilo, De Bruin, Bal; Reischl, Rottier

We say: AZ Alkmaar 3-2 ADO Den Haag

Peter's newcomers are bound to approach their Eredivisie return with fearless attacking intent, which should guarantee an entertaining spectacle for the supporters at AFAS Stadion.

However, despite their lingering defensive frailties, AZ possess an abundance of top-flight experience and lethal firepower that should ultimately see them edge a thrilling contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.