Transfer news and rumours today: Aston Villa learn Rafael Leao 'outcome', Newcastle loan, Ipswich Town signing

Aston Villa have won the race against Galatasaray for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, the newest report has claimed.

The start of the Premier League season revealed a number of weaknesses in Unai Emery's squad, with the Lions losing 4-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Villa have lost Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers and Ezri Konsa this summer, while striker Ollie Watkins is nearing a move to Al-Hilal.

Reports had suggested that the English side were interested in Leao, though Galatasaray were said to be in deep discussions with AC Milan over his transfer.

A new publication from Record has claimed that Villa have won the race for Leao, with Emery's side set to pay a loan fee of €8m (£6.9m), but they will have an obligation to buy him that would take the total cost of the deal to €50m (£43.2m).

© Imago

Napoli have made contact with Newcastle United to ask about Nick Woltemade, the latest story has claimed.

The Magpies earned a point last Sunday, drawing 2-2 with Liverpool in the Premier League, and that result has given fans optimism about the rest of the season.

However, if boss Matthias Jaissle is to succeed, he will still need his squad to be strengthened further, though players may have to leave first.

Striker Woltemade has become a peripheral figure at St James' Park, with the German struggling to live up to the example set by Alexander Isak.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Newcastle have now received contact from Napoli about the availability of Woltemade on loan.

© Imago

Ipswich Town transfer news: Exequiel Palacios signing confirmed

Ipswich Town have confirmed the signing of midfielder Exequiel Palacios from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Tractor Boys' return to the top level of English football could not have been better, with the club beating Sunderland 2-1 on Saturday.

Boss Gary O'Neil also oversaw a 3-1 victory against Leicester City on Tuesday in the EFL Cup, but while winning momentum is always a positive, his squad must still be strengthened before transfer deadline day on September 1.

Ipswich were surprisingly linked to Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Palacios, who was part of the team that won the Bundesliga title in 2023-24.

The Tractor Boys have now confirmed the arrival of Palacios, with the 27-year-old signing a contract until 2030, and the fee is reported to be in region of £26m.