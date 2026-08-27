Liverpool: "Difficult" - Andoni Iraola makes transfer window admission as questions emerge after £120m Bradley Barcola deal

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has admitted that it has been difficult for the club to close deals for the wingers they want this transfer window.

The Reds are busy preparing for their clash with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday, but fans can be forgiven for being more interested in the team's activity off the pitch.

A deal is thought to be in place with Paris Saint-Germain for winger Bradley Barcola, though he has not been the only forward linked with a move to Anfield.

However, the transfer window will shut on September 1, and time is running out for the Merseysiders to complete their business.

Iraola revealed that while Liverpool are trying to sign players, they are experiencing challenges in the market, telling reporters: "I definitely would have preferred to have the wingers ready on the first day. The same for every position.

"I understand that it's not easy in the market and the wingers that we are trying to sign, they are of a high level. They are wanted by a lot of clubs, and I think it's very difficult also for the club to close those situations.

"As long as we arrive at the right place at the end and we sign the right players, I think it would be worth it even if they haven't been with us in pre-season."

The Merseysiders reportedly made a £50m bid for Crystal Palace forwards Ismaila Sarr earlier this week, and they have consistently been linked with wingers other than Barcola this summer.

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Ismaila Sarr, Yankuba Minteh, Ibrahim Mbaye: What is Liverpool's plan?

The latest bid for Sarr meant that he became the fourth right-winger that the Red have made offers for in the transfer window, following on from Yan Diomande, Yankuba Minteh and Ibrahim Mbaye.

While the intent to replace Mohamed Salah is admirable, the method by which the club have tried to add a right-sided attacker is concerning.

All four players differ in playstyle, especially Palace forward Sarr, who is more comfortable closer to goal and is at his best in a counter-attacking system.

With the transfer window set to close on September 1, it is not clear who Liverpool will sign for the right, in part because the Reds do not appear to have a clear plan for that flank.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance, Eibner-Pressefoto, Thomas Hess

Liverpool transfer news: How important is Cody Gakpo exit?

Talk of adding another winger would likely be redundant if Cody Gakpo remains at Anfield, as Iraola's squad would otherwise be heavily bloated.

The head coach could soon have Barcola, Gakpo, Alexander Isak, Victor Munoz and Rio Ngumoha as options in attack, while the return of Hugo Ekitike from injury would bolster his options further.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool can strike an agreement with either Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester City for Gakpo, and if they fail to find an adequate replacement, questions will be asked about why the Merseysiders waited until the final days of the window to secure a target.