Friday's La Liga predictions and previews including Alaves vs. Villarreal

Today's La Liga predictions include Villarreal's clash with Alaves, and a contest between Racing de Santander and Elche.

© Iconsport / Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez / Alamy

Two teams with one point to show from their opening two La Liga matches of the 2026-27 campaign will lock horns on Friday, as Racing de Santander welcome Elche.

Racing currently sit 14th in the La Liga table, while Elche are 18th, and both teams will be looking for their first wins of the season in this gameweek three fixture.

We say: Racing de Santander 2-1 Elche

This is an important match for both sides, even at this stage of the season; we are expecting it to be tight in terms of the scoreline, but home advantage could see Racing secure all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Racing de Santander vs. Elche, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Villarreal will be aiming to record their first victory of the 2026-27 La Liga campaign when they head to Alaves on Friday night.

The Yellow Submarine currently sit ninth in the La Liga table, boasting two points from their opening two games of the campaign, while Alaves are third, picking up four points from two matches.

We say: Alaves 1-1 Villarreal

Villarreal have found it difficult to overcome Alaves away from home, and we are expecting this to be a tricky match for the Yellow Submarine, with another draw for Perez's side on the cards.

> Click here to read our full preview for Alaves vs. Villarreal, including team news and predicted lineups