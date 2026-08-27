Preview: Elversberg vs Bayer Leverkusen - prediction, team news, lineups

Bundesliga debutants Elversberg are set for an acid test when they kick off their first-ever top-flight campaign on Saturday, welcoming Bayer Leverkusen to Ursapharm-Arena.

The Black and White will be optimistic about making a strong start, while Die Werkself are expecting to take all three points against the promoted club.

Match preview

Elversberg have enjoyed a meteoric rise through the ranks of German football, securing three promotions in five seasons en route to their maiden Bundesliga appearance.

Manager Vincent Wagner has overseen an impressive pre-season in preparation for the step up to the top flight, and his team arrive for this clash unbeaten in five games, having won four times during that stretch.

Notably, the Black and White thrashed Ligue 1 Strasbourg 5-2 on August 4, as well as Lorient 4-1 on August 15, proving their capabilities against opposition from one of Europe's top five leagues.

Bolstering the confidence earned from those triumphs, Elversberg downed third-tier Duisburg 3-1 in the DFB-Pokal last weekend, showing great character to snatch the victory with a late brace courtesy of substitute Francis Onyeka.

The home crowd at Ursapharm-Arena will be counting down the minutes until kick off, cautiously optimistic after seeing the hosts win seven of their last eight matches on their own turf.

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Meanwhile, Carles Martinez Novell's replaced Kasper Hjulmand as Leverkusen boss this back in June, and will be looking to seize maximum points during his first Bundesliga game in charge.

Die Werkself have struggled for consistency since the departure of title-winning head coach Xabi Alonso in 2025, but after watching the new boss secure seven wins and one defeat from his first eight matches, supporters will be hopeful for the season ahead.

Leverkusen finished sixth in the league in 2025-26, qualifying for the Europa League, but entry into Champions League is sure to be the goal for the club this time around.

With that in mind, the team will be buoyed by rounding off their pre-season schedule with a 2-1 victory against Premier League side Newcastle United, before going on to thrash Wehen 4-0 in the DFB-Pokal last time out.

Additionally, Die Werkself have managed to win four of their five clashes when playing as the away team under Novell, scoring 17 goals and conceding just four in the process.

Elversberg form (all competitions):

Bayer Leverkusen form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Rene Nijhuis, Alamy

Elversberg are without left winger Tom Zimmerschied this weekend, as he recovers from a back injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for a few more weeks.

In his absence, the hosts could start Cole Campbell on the left flank, as part of a three-man attacking unit featuring Francis Onyeka and Lukas Petkov behind striker Luca Schnellbacher.

As for Leverkusen, they are missing attacking midfielders Martin Terrier and Eliesse Ben Seghir, the latter of whom is dealing with a thigh injury.

With that in mind, the visitors could start Ibrahim Maza in the number 10 role, flanked by Nathan Tella and Afonso Moreira.

Elsewhere, 17-year-old defensive midfielder Kennet Eichhorn is undergoing treatment for a metabolic disorder, while the versatile Robert Andrich has a muscle injury, so expect to see Equi Fernandez and Aleix Garcia start in front of centre-backs Loic Bade and Edmond Tapsoba.

Eighteen-year-old right wing-back Montrell Culbreath is also sidelined with a foot injury, though Lucas Vazquez and Miguel Gutierrez should be on hand to operate as full-backs.

Elversberg possible starting lineup:

Kristof; Gyamerah, Pinckert, Rohr, Gunther; Keidel, Poreba; Petkov, Onyeka, Campbell; Schnellbacher

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Flekken; Vazquez, Bade, Tapsoba, Gutierrez; Fernandez, Garcia; Tella, Maza, Moreira; Schick

We say: Elversberg 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Elversberg will be the underdogs due to their status as a promoted side, but they were capable of handily beating Ligue 1 opposition in pre-season, and may prove more challenging than many expect.

However, Leverkusen enjoyed a strong summer under their new manager and will be raring to go, so expect a close-fought contest regardless of the result.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.