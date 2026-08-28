Preview: Cagliari vs Inter Milan - prediction, team news, lineups

After both sides won their opening Serie A fixture, Inter Milan and Cagliari will meet in Sardinia on Sunday evening.

While Inter started their title defence by sweeping aside Monza, the Rossoblu picked up three points in Parma.

Match preview

Following a stellar debut campaign for Cristian Chivu - whose side clinched the club's first domestic double since 2010 - Inter's head coach now faces raised expectations.

After adding a 10th Coppa Italia to their 21st Scudetto, the Nerazzurri are considered strong favourites to retain both trophies, and they started that quest in formidable style.

Despite being pegged back by Monza after Hakan Calhanoglu had set the tone with a trademark scorcher, second-half strikes from Yann Bisseck, Piotr Zielinski and Pio Esposito put the outcome beyond doubt.

Having ultimately strolled to a 4-1 home victory, Chivu's men must now head south for their first away game of the 2026-27 campaign.

Last season, Inter recorded 13 wins from 19 on the road, but they have not won their opening away fixture in either of the past two years.

Nonetheless, having taken 28 points from the last 30 available against Cagliari - while averaging 2.6 goals per game - they will expect to win again this weekend.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Indeed, Cagliari have lost six straight games against Inter on Sardinian soil - and all of the last three without scoring.

Yet, confidence should be high in the hosts' camp, following an impressive performance at Parma on the opening matchday.

Posting their first opening-day win since 2013, the Rossoblu had already struck the goalframe three times before Alessandro Romano scored a beauty on his league debut for the club.

Last season was Fabio Pisacane's first in senior management, and his team finished 14th - Cagliari's best top-flight placing for nine years.

That earned the rookie coach a contract extension to 2028, and another opportunity to pit his wits against the likes of Chivu.

Dating back to the tail end of last term, Pisacane's side have won four consecutive games across all competitions, but they must step up a few levels to keep that streak going on Sunday.

Cagliari Serie A form:

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Inter Milan Serie A form:

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Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Further strengthening Inter's squad, Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be back from a ban this weekend, while Marcus Thuram and summer signing Curtis Jones have taken part in full training.

Djed Spence is still short of fitness, so converted midfielder Andy Diouf should continue to patrol the Nerazzurri's right wing.

While Thuram can now vie with Esposito for selection up front, captain Lautaro Martinez is an automatic starter.

Last season's Capocannoniere with 17 league goals, Martinez has previously racked up a remarkable 12 in 12 Serie A matches against Cagliari.

Meanwhile, the hosts are set to lose Esposito's older brother Sebastiano to Sassuolo, so Paul Mendy and Daniel Maldini should lead their attack.

Likely to continue alongside Harry Winks in central midfield, Romano could become the first Cagliari player since 2016 to score in both of their first two top-flight appearances.

The Rossoblu will still be without French forward Yael Trepy - who was recently placed in an induced coma but has now begun to recover - and long-term absentee Riyad Idrissi.

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Caprile; Pedro, Mina, Rodriguez, Obert; Adopo, Winks, Romano; Maldini, Fazzini; Mendy

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

J. Martinez; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Diouf, Barella, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Dimarco; Esposito, L. Martinez

We say: Cagliari 1-3 Inter Milan

Inter's record in this fixture suggests a stroll in the park, but Cagliari have made some smart signings and could pose problems for the Scudetto holders.

Even so, the champions' sheer strength in depth will eventually prove enough to gather another three points.

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