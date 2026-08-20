Preview: Parma vs Cagliari - prediction, team news, lineups

Two likely rivals for survival will clash at Stadio Tardini on Saturday evening, as Parma and Cagliari kick off a new Serie A campaign.

Both clubs progressed in the cup when they returned to competitive action last week, but now they must vie for precious league points.

Match preview

Achieving their main objective with several rounds to spare, Parma sealed a third straight year in Serie A with a four-match unbeaten streak last spring, going on to finish 13th in the standings.

Rookie coach Carlos Cuesta ultimately made an impressive debut at senior level - having previously worked under Mikel Arteta - with his side proving relatively difficult to defeat.

After playing a triangular tournament with Sassuolo and Trento to start pre-season, the Gialloblu drew both of their next two friendlies 1-1 - against Arezzo and Iraklis Thessaloniki - before losing at home to Sampdoria.

Events off the pitch have not helped preparations for the campaign ahead, as a late exodus threatens to derail Cuesta's plans.

Star striker Mateo Pellegrino has already left for Fiorentina, goalkeeper Zion Suzuki is bound for Aston Villa, while key defender Alessandro Circati has just joined Benfica.

Amid such uncertainty, Parma recently progressed past Catania in the Coppa Italia, with teenage forward Simone Lontani bagging a brace on his debut.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Cagliari beat Serie B side Arezzo 1-0 in their first-round tie, thanks to Alessandro Deiola's re-taken penalty, which the club captain scored at his second attempt.

Like Cuesta, last season was Rossoblu boss Fabio Pisacane's first in senior management, and he also adapted well to the challenge.

A 14th-placed finish - just two points behind Parma - was Cagliari's best top-flight placing for nine years, earning Piscane a contract extension to 2028.

Now, the Sardinian side must now try to do it all over again, despite losing loan star Marco Palestra to Chelsea and midfield fulcrum Gianluca Gaetano to Atalanta.

Results were largely positive this summer, with three pre-season wins and two draws preceding Cagliari's cup victory, and their recent record against Parma offers more reason to be hopeful.

Over the past two years, the Rossoblu have beaten their Gialloblu rivals three times out of four in Serie A, with the exception being February's 1-1 away draw.

Parma form (all competitions):

W

Cagliari form (all competitions):

W

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi

Parma will be missing most of the spine from last season's team, and particularly Pellegrino, who topped the scoring charts with nine of their 28 league goals.

Japan international Suzuki has now completed his protracted departure, leaving Edoardo Corvi as the hosts' number one goalkeeper.

Recently arrived on loan from Atalanta, El Bilal Toure should replace Pellegrino; Lontani, new signing David Romero and fit-again Matija Frigan are also vying for places up front.

Elsewhere, midfield pair Benjamin Cremaschi and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia are both sidelined by injury, Nesta Elphege is a doubt, while Swiss full-back Sascha Britschgi must serve a suspension.

Cagliari, meanwhile, have replaced Gaetano with Harry Winks; the latter made his competitive debut against Arezzo, alongside fellow new boy Daniel Maldini.

Following that match, French forward Yael Trepy was involved in an accident and had to be placed in an induced coma, but he has reportedly begun to recover.

Long-term absentee Riyad Idrissi will not be back in action until October, as he continues the road back from an ACL injury.

Parma possible starting lineup:

Corvi; Delprato, Troilo, Valenti, Valeri; Sorensen, Keita, Bernabe; Almqvist, Toure, Romero

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Caprile; Pedro, Mina, Rodriguez, Obert; Winks, Adopo, Deiola; Maldini, Mendy, Fazzini

We say: Parma 1-0 Cagliari

Although Parma's star players are being picked off by bigger clubs, Cuesta has built a solid base at Stadio Tardini.

Cagliari are not traditionally great travellers, and they produced just four away wins last season, so the hosts will edge a tight contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.