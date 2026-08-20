Preview: Southampton vs Stoke City - prediction, team news, lineups

Southampton and Stoke City will be attempting to overcome opening-day defeats when they square off in the Championship at St Mary's on Saturday afternoon.

In games where they were pre-match favourites, Southampton lost at Watford and Stoke succumbed to Swansea City.

Match preview

After the Spygate scandal that rocked the Championship and the charges that continue to lurk over him, Southampton boss Tonda Eckert would have been desperate to make a winning start to the new campaign.

Instead, it was Watford who rose to the occasion at Vicarage Road to earn a deserved 2-1 victory on Sunday.

Being outfought by a club not tipped to challenge for promotion was a wake-up call for the Saints, who can expect opponents to be extra-motivated when they face them during the early weeks of the season.

Sitting on -4 points after breaching EFL regulations last season, Southampton need to generate some momentum, as well as accumulate points to keep them within touching distance of the top seven.

On a positive note, Southampton have not suffered defeat in a competitive match at St Mary's since losing 2-1 to Hull City on January 17.

© Imago / Sportimage

Stoke would have been optimistic over a fast start given their level of investment over the summer transfer window.

Instead, the Potters let slip an early lead to lose at home to Swansea, a result that leaves Mark Robins and his squad on the back foot.

The big-money arrival of George Hirst, a promotion winner with Ipswich Town, should provide the group with a lift, but the forward - who will cost £10m - has only netted a modest 18 goals across his last two Championship campaigns.

With Hull City in the EFL Cup and a trip to Wolves to follow this contest, Robins will appreciate that his players need to step up a level for three games in which they are underdogs.

That said, Stoke have prevailed on their last two visits to St Mary's in the Championship, including their most recent trip to the ground nearly a year ago to the day.

Southampton Championship form:

Southampton form (all competitions):

Stoke City Championship form:

Stoke City form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo, SPP Sport Press Photo. / Alamy

Eckert is expected to tinker with his Southampton XI, with Finn Azaz and Divin Mubama among those who will anticipate an opportunity in the final third.

Kuryu Matsuki and new signing Lewis Dobbin are most likely to drop out to accommodate the pair.

As it stands, Caspar Jandar is the only injury doubt for the Saints.

Even if Ben Johnson and Hirst arrive from Ipswich Town in time for this contest, they are likely to be selected on the substitutes' bench.

Maksym Talovierov is in line to deputise for Bosun Lawal if he is sidelined with the injury that he sustained last weekend.

Aaron Cresswell and Lamine Cisse have already been ruled out for this game.

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Peretz; Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Manning; Bragg, Downes; Matsuki, Azaz, Scienza; Larin

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Johansson; Wilmot, Talovierov, Graham, Bocat; Galbraith, Ingelsson; Manhoef, Rigo, Thomas; Gallagher

We say: Southampton 2-1 Stoke City

With Southampton yet to click into gear this season, Stoke will back themselves to earn a result on the South coast. However, we feel that the Saints will find a way to kick-start their season and move closer to getting back into a positive points tally.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.