Preview: Queens Park Rangers vs Bolton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

Queens Park Rangers and Bolton Wanderers will be bidding to extend winning starts in the Championship when they square off at Loftus Road on Saturday afternoon.

With victories away at Portsmouth and against Preston North End, these teams were two of the surprise packages from the opening matchday.

Match preview

Having made what appear to be a number of shrewd additions, QPR are viewed as many people's dark horses to contend for the Championship playoffs.

When going behind to a 15th-minute goal at Portsmouth, some predictions may have been scrapped, but QPR were 3-1 ahead by the half-time whistle at Fratton Park.

Julien Stephan will be delighted with the progress of his side, who held last season's playoff semi-finalists Millwall in the EFL Cup first round before losing on penalties.

An unbeaten pre-season campaign has seemingly built momentum at QPR, and this will be viewed as another favourable fixture for the start of the season.

At the same time, QPR are without a competitive win at Loftus Road since April 3, and lost their final two games at the ground in 2025-26.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Meanwhile, Bolton made the perfect start to life back in the Championship with a 2-1 win over Preston North End.

Given that some supporters may have doubts about some of their summer signings, it was a necessary victory as Steven Schumacher looks to keep the club in the second tier.

The result also came with eye-catching recent arrivals Lewis Brunt, Samuel Iling-Junior and Ryan Hardie only making appearances from the substitutes' bench.

Stretching back to the start of the League One playoffs in May, Bolton have only conceded three goals in five competitive games.

Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

Queens Park Rangers form (all competitions):

Bolton Wanderers Championship form:

Bolton Wanderers form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Kealey Adamson is expected to deputise for Boy Kemper after the QPR left-back suffered an ankle injury on his first Championship start.

However, Dennis Cirkin has recently been signed on loan from Sunderland and will also come under consideration.

Although Glen Kamara earned some minutes during the second half at Fratton Park, the summer arrival may have to bide his time for a first start in midfield.

Schumacher may see no reason to make changes to his Bolton XI, despite Brunt, Iling-Junior and Hardie all vying for a full debut.

Xavier Simons remains sidelined through suspension, while Ruben Rodrigues is still recovering from a knee injury.

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Charles; Mbengue, Dunne, Clarke-Salter, Adamson; Vale, Edwards; Poku, Chair, Saito; Burrell

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bonham; Stephenson, Forino, Famewo, Conway; Sheehan, Erhahon; Larrazabal, McAtee, Gale; Dalby

We say: Queens Park Rangers 3-1 Bolton Wanderers

After an opening-weekend win, the pressure is off Bolton to a certain extent for their trip to the capital. Nevertheless, we feel that QPR will build on the manner of their triumph at Portsmouth and deliver another equally-clinical performance.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.