Preview: Derby County vs Cardiff City - prediction, team news, lineups

Derby County play host to Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon looking to end a losing start to the 2026-27 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Welsh giants make the trip to Pride Park looking to build on Monday's dramatic draw with rivals Wrexham.

Match preview

A number of weeks ago, fans of Derby were excited over the prospect of a big-money takeover and optimistic for the start of the new season.

Now, the Rams have seen that aforementioned takeover scrapped and their team suffer successive 2-1 defeats.

The EFL Cup exit at home to Lincoln City was a blow, but John Eustace would have been furious with the same result at Charlton Athletic last weekend.

Derby had held a lead heading into the hour mark, before the Addicks turned the game on its head to secure a statement win.

With Derby having also warmed up for the new season by failing to beat the likes of Burton Albion and Rotherham United, Eustace will have concerns over the trajectory of his team ahead of facing opponents on the up.

© Imago

Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy will acknowledge that his side have been far from their best across games against Swindon Town in the EFL Cup and Wrexham.

However, on both occasions, the Bluebirds have rallied during the closing stages, netting a 77th-minute winner in a 3-2 win over Swindon and scoring a last-gasp free kick to draw with Wrexham.

The scenes that followed Rubin Colwill's sublime set piece will live long in the memory at the Cardiff City Stadium, and they can act as a springboard for their first year back in the second tier.

That said, Barry-Murphy will have concerns with how many goals and chances that Cardiff are giving away, They have not kept a clean sheet in any game, including friendlies, since a 1-0 victory over Port Vale on April 22.

Derby County Championship form:

Derby County form (all competitions):

Cardiff City Championship form:

Cardiff City form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

With Sammie Szmodics carrying a thigh issue, Larg-Jorgen Salvesen could be brought into the attack.

Alex Mowatt, a recent signing from West Bromwich Albion, may get the nod over Oscar Fraulo.

However, defender Matt Clarke has been ruled out for at least two weeks through injury.

Rubin Colwill will expect a recall to the Cardiff XI after his goal against Wrexham. Ollie Tanner could be the one to miss out.

The rest of the team may remain the same, with Dylan Lawlor, Calum Chambers and Will Fish all remaining on the sidelines.

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Zetterstrom; Ward, Langas, Sanderson, Forsyth, Taylor; Mowatt, Travis, Clark; Morris, Salvesen

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Ng, Osho, Bagan, Scanlon; Robertson; Ashford, Moylan, R.Colwill, Willock; Salech

We say: Derby County 2-1 Cardiff City

With momentum on their side after the Wrexham tussle, Cardiff will take confidence into the game in the East Midlands. Nevertheless, Derby know that they need to up their level, and Eustace may instruct his players to push for all three points in what will likely be a tight contest.

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