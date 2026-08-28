Preview: Telstar vs. Ajax - prediction, team news, lineups

Separated by seven places in the embryonic Eredivisie table, Telstar welcome free-scoring Ajax to BUKO Stadion on Sunday, aiming to snap the Amsterdam giants’ 13-match unbeaten run.

Michel’s team have had goals in them since pre-season, and netted five in Thursday’s 5-3 success over Sion to progress to the Conference League proper, giving them a significant boost ahead of this weekend’s trip to the White Lions.

Match preview

Ajax have undeniably embraced the chaos under Michel, with De Joden’s all-or-nothing approach under their new manager hitherto producing six wins from eight competitive games, drawing two.

The Amsterdam heavyweights have sought to score more than their opponents in the early period under their new boss, with clean sheets incredibly rare under the former Girona manager.

Their only shutout, though, has come in the Eredivisie — when they beat PEC Zwolle 2-0 on matchday one — but they have since gone four consecutive matches without keeping an opponent out.

Notably, they have let in at least two goals in each game during that time, playing out 2-2 draws against Shelbourne and Heerenveen, defeating Sion 4-2 in Switzerland and conceding three in the reverse fixture on Thursday, finishing 5-3 to De Godenzonen.

While it remains to be seen if this approach lasts the entire season, the fans of the 36-time Eredivisie champions can at least ride the wave of their entertaining side as they bid to dethrone PSV Eindhoven at the campaign’s denouement.

© Iconsport / ANP

Facing Telstar presents a challenge, especially after last season’s testing matches against the White Lions, despite the latter’s 2-0 and 3-2 losses.

However, Anthony Correia has since departed for FC Utrecht, with Henk Brugge now in situ for last term’s 14th-placed side, who narrowly avoided immediate relegation to the Eerste Divisie.

Their early-season form has been mixed, with De Witte Leeuwen winning at Europa League participants NEC Nijmegen on the opening day before suffering a 3-1 defeat on home soil in mid-August, and they now return to top-flight action after a fortnight without competitive football.

It remains uncertain whether their time off will benefit or impair their performance as they aim to overcome a dismal 50-year winless streak against the Eredivisie giants this weekend.

Telstar go into Sunday’s clash having suffered eight straight defeats to De Joden, with their last victory over them dating back to April 1974, marking a 52-year wait across 13 encounters in all competitions.

Telstar Eredivisie form:

Ajax Eredivisie form:

Ajax form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Pro Shots

Gerald Alders has not played for Telstar since the opening weekend of the season, and the young defender is not expected back against his parent club.

AZ Alkmaar loanee Abdelnour Soualhia has had a commendable start to life in North Holland, scoring one and assisting one from centre-back, even if there are strong reasons to question the sustainability of his fine run.

Ajax have no such issues, with Tolu Arokodare the in-form forward at the club after the Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee netted two more goals against Sion to add to his goal and assist against the Swiss outfit a week earlier.

Consequently, the on-loan forward is likely to start ahead of Marcos Leonardo or Kasper Dolberg, supported by Abdellah Ouazane — scorer of two against Sion on Thursday — and Steven Berghuis out wide.

The Jews, though, could be without the doubtful Daley Blind, while Rayane Bounida, Amourricho van Axel Dongen (thigh) and Viktor Tsygankov are likely sidelined for Sunday.

Telstar possible starting lineup:

Koeman Jr; Caschili, Soualhia, Peersman, Hardeveld; Rossen, Owusu; Mendes, Brouwer, Hetli; Seedorf

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Rosa, Bouman, Baas, Henrique; Klaassen, Reger, Brandt; Berghuis, Arokodare, Ouazane

We say: Telstar 1-4 Ajax

Although Telstar will be well-rested and keen to cause an upset on home soil, their half-century winless streak against Ajax makes them severe underdogs against the Eredivisie heavyweights.

With Arokodare and Ouazane firing on all cylinders following their midweek European exploits, Michel’s free-scoring side have far too much attacking quality for the White Lions to handle.

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