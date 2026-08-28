Transfer news and rumours: Jack Grealish 'close' to Manchester City loan exit, Marco Rose gives Alex Scott update

Sunderland are allegedly 'pushing' to secure the signing of Manchester City winger Jack Grealish.

Although the playmaker has featured as a substitute in Enzo Maresca's opening two matches in charge, the England international has remained available for transfer.

A report indicated that a return to Everton - where he spent last season on loan - was the 30-year-old's preference.

However, as per Football Insider, Sunderland are now leading the race for Grealish and are well placed to finalise a deal.

The Black Cats are said to have made an opening formal offer for the former Aston Villa star, hoping that it will keep them at the front of the queue to acquire his signature.

While there is less than a year remaining on his Man City contract, a loan exit until January or a transfer for a cut-price fee are seemingly on the table.

Regis Le Bris has only made three first-team signings this summer, two of them being full-backs and the other being a defensive midfielder.

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Rose gives Scott update amid Chelsea talk

Meanwhile, new head coach Marco Rose has insisted that there is no chance of Alex Scott leaving Bournemouth before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Englishman has been heavily linked with a transfer to Chelsea, who appear increasingly likely to sell Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City.

Scott has been viewed as an alternative to the 2022 World Cup winner, with Chelsea said to be open to paying in excess of £80m.

However, speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Rose dismissed suggestions of the 23-year-old departing the Vitality Stadium.

He told reporters: "I'm not just confident, I am sure. Is there 120%? I am sure."

Rose also claimed that it was "not necessary" for him to look to sign other players, a hint that Bournemouth may not be particularly active during the closing days of the market.

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Brighton defender receives loan offer

Igor Julio has allegedly been offered the chance to leave Brighton & Hove Albion for Vasco da Gama.

In three years contracted to the Seagulls, the defender has made just 50 appearances, and spent a period on loan at West Ham United in 2025-26.

Furthermore, the 28-year-old is yet to feature this campaign, not being named in any of Fabian Hurzeler's three squads.

Nevertheless, according to Radar da Bola, Brighton are not in any rush to give the green light to an exit from the Amex Stadium.

Brighton intend to wait until the end of the summer transfer window before making a final decision on the Brazilian's future.

As it stands, the South-coast outfit are struggling to attract permanent bids for a player who has less than a year on his contract. Vasco da Gama currently want to negotiate a loan deal.