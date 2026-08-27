Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs before Premier League clash

Two Premier League clubs taking their initial steps into new eras will lock horns on Friday night, when Crystal Palace welcome Manchester City to Selhurst Park.

Pierre Sage's Eagles lost 2-0 to Everton in their opener, while Enzo Maresca's Citizens kicked off their campaign by coming from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides.

MAN CITY

Out: Ismaila Sarr (groin), Chadi Riad (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Tomiyasu; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; McNeil, Nketiah; Mateta

MAN CITY

Out: Jeremy Doku (calf)

Doubtful: Elliot Anderson (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Lewis, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Guehi; Foden, O'Reilly, Semenyo; Haaland