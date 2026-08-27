Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs before Premier League clash

Two Premier League clubs taking their initial steps into new eras will lock horns on Friday night, when Crystal Palace welcome Manchester City to Selhurst Park.
Pierre Sage's Eagles lost 2-0 to Everton in their opener, while Enzo Maresca's Citizens kicked off their campaign by coming from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides.
CRYSTAL PALACE vs. MAN CITY
MAN CITY
Out: Ismaila Sarr (groin), Chadi Riad (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Tomiyasu; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; McNeil, Nketiah; Mateta
MAN CITY
Out: Jeremy Doku (calf)
Doubtful: Elliot Anderson (thigh)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Lewis, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Guehi; Foden, O'Reilly, Semenyo; Haaland