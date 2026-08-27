Premier League Gameweek 2
Crystal Palace
Aug 28, 2026 8.00pm
Selhurst Park
Man City

Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs before Premier League clash

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Crystal Palace vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Two Premier League clubs taking their initial steps into new eras will lock horns on Friday night, when Crystal Palace welcome Manchester City to Selhurst Park.

Pierre Sage's Eagles lost 2-0 to Everton in their opener, while Enzo Maresca's Citizens kicked off their campaign by coming from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides.

CRYSTAL PALACE vs. MAN CITY

MAN CITY

Out: Ismaila Sarr (groin), Chadi Riad (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Tomiyasu; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; McNeil, Nketiah; Mateta

MAN CITY

Out: Jeremy Doku (calf)

Doubtful: Elliot Anderson (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Lewis, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Guehi; Foden, O'Reilly, Semenyo; Haaland

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