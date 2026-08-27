Crystal Palace vs. Man City: Enzo Maresca delivers Ayyoub Bouaddi, team news update before Premier League clash

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has revealed whether new signing Ayyoub Bouaddi will make his debut for the club in Friday night’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The 18-year-old became the most expensive teenager in Premier League history on Wednesday when Man City officially announced his arrival at the Etihad Stadium for a reported £81.3m plus £4.3m in add-ons.

Bouaddi made a notable impression at the 2026 World Cup with Morocco, who reached the quarter-finals, while the midfielder already has 96 senior appearances for Lille under his belt.

He played in two pre-season matches for Lille against Hamburger and Everton over the summer, before missing the opening Ligue 1 fixture of the new season away against Angers in order to finalise his transfer to Man City.

Although Bouaddi has only been in Manchester for a couple of days, Maresca has confirmed that the youngster is available for selection against Crystal Palace.

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Crystal Palace vs. Man City: Bouaddi “ready” to make Premier League debut

Speaking about Bouaddi at a press conference on Thursday, Maresca said: “He is ready, he was working with his former club so he is fit.

“We will see how long it is in terms of adaptation, but for sure he is ready to go.”

Describing what Bouaddi can bring to his Man City squad, Maresca said: “He’s quite calm. He doesn’t look 18 - he looks older which is important, but in this case we need to go slowly because he is young, came from a different country.

“No rush for him. For sure he will help us now and in the future, but he is just 18.

“It is my job and it’s the club’s job to manage him in the best way, don’t put pressure on him, he is young and he needs time.”

Bouaddi is set to compete with fellow new signing Elliot Anderson, Mateo Kovacic, Rico Lewis and Nico O'Reilly for starts in Maresca’s midfield.

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Doku still out, Nunes “not 100%” ahead of Palace trip

Maresca has also provided a fresh update on the fitness of his squad, addressing the conditions of Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes.

While Doku is currently sidelined for two to three weeks with a calf injury, Nunes has been recovering from a minor muscle problem picked up during the warm-up prior to City’s defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield.

“Jeremy is out. Matheus we will see, he is still not 100%,” said Maresca.

Nunes may therefore have to wait a little while longer before he returns to starting lineup, meaning Abdukodir Khusanov or Rico Lewis could be handed a start at right-back.

Elsewhere, both Savio and Omar Marmoush have now completed transfers to Tottenham Hotspur, while it remains to be seen whether Jack Grealish will be selected in City’s matchday squad amid interest from Premier League clubs ahead of the September 1 deadline.