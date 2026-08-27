Preview: RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach - prediction, team news, lineups

RB Leipzig begin their push for the Bundesliga's top four on Saturday, when they welcome Borussia Monchengladbach to Red Bull Arena.

Die Roten Bullen returned to the top table of Europe last season by finishing fourth, whereas Gladbach endured a difficult campaign, finishing far too close to the relegation zone in 12th.

Match preview

Leipzig have been considered one of the main challengers to Bayern since their debut season in the top flight in 2016-17, but they ended 2024-25 in seventh, though they bounced back last term with a return to the Champions League.

The hosts improved in every meaningful metric, with the team scoring 13 more goals (66), conceding one fewer (47) and collecting 14 more points in 2025-26 than they did in the previous campaign.

Whether new boss Martin Demichelis can help his side compete with the Bavarians this term remains to be seen given the squad has been weakened in key areas, especially following the exit of Yan Diomande to Real Madrid.

Die Roten Bullen have already played one domestic game, beating Eintracht Trier 6-0 on August 22 in the first round of the DFB-Pokal.

Leipzig did win six of their final eight matches of 2025-26 in the Bundesliga, losing twice, and they won each of their final five fixtures at the Red Bull Arena while keeping two clean sheets and scoring on 13 occasions.

© Iconsport / Heiko Becker, HMB Media, Alamy

Gladbach's only aim for the new season has to be to avoid being drawn even closer to the relegation zone, with the club's tally of 38 points in 2025-26 leaving them just nine points above the bottom three.

Die Fohlen's points return was in fact seven fewer than they totalled in 2024-25, while they also netted 13 fewer goals (42).

Head coach Eugen Polanski will hope to earn the visitors' second win in eight meetings with Leipzig, but a defeat would be his team's fifth in that time.

Gladbach head to Red Bull Arena having beaten Schott Mainz 5-0 on August 23 in the first round of the DFB-Pokal, and that was their fourth clean sheet in five competitive games.

Die Fohlen ended last campaign winless in their final 11 away Bundesliga fixtures, losing on seven occasions while failing to find the back of the net in five matches.

RB Leipzig form (all competitions):

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Borussia Monchengladbach form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Diebilderwelt/Alamy Stock

It is difficult to predict exactly how Leipzig will line up given Demichelis is newly appointed, but forwards Antonio Nusa and Tidiam Gomis have appeared in the XI during pre-season.

The hosts know they will be without midfielder Christoph Baumgartner, though Ezechiel Banzuzi could be promoted to the starting XI, and he may play next to Nicolas Seiwald and Brajan Gruda.

Willi Orban and Castello Lukeba have long been the trusted duo to lead Leipzig's defence, and the centre-backs are set to be trusted once again.

Borussia Monchengladbach striker Tim Kleindienst was plagued by meniscus and knee injuries last term, but he is ready to feature on Saturday.

Wael Mohya and Robin Hack are options to start in wide roles, while Philipp Sander and Kevin Stoger could be used together in a double pivot.

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Gruda, Seiwald, Banzuzi; Bakayoko, Gomis, Nusa

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Nicolas; Hashioka, Itakura, Diks, Ullrich; Sander, Stoger; Mohya, Bolin, Hack; Kleindienst

We say: RB Leipzig 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Gladbach will encounter a number of challenges at Red Bull Arena, while Leipzig will be buoyed by their home support.

The hosts boast an excellent record at the stadium, and they will be confident of starting the new Bundesliga season with a win.

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