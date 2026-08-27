Former coach reveals Allan quality that could make £34m Man City signing a Premier League success

Manchester City new boy Allan has been backed to cope with the demands of the Premier League, with one of his former Palmeiras coaches highlighting a physical quality that has stood out since his teenage years.

The Citizens have moved to bring the 22-year-old attacking midfielder to England from Palmeiras in a deal worth around €40m (£34m), continuing their squad rebuild under Enzo Maresca.

Allan arrives with relatively little experience compared with many of City's major signings, having only established himself as a senior regular at Palmeiras over the past year.

However, Lucas Andrade, who first coached the Brazilian at Under-15 level in 2019, believes one particular aspect of his game could prove especially useful as he adjusts to English football.

Speaking to Brazilian outlet Trivela, Andrade recalled that Allan was still physically slight when he joined Palmeiras, but already possessed an unusual ability to withstand challenges while keeping control of the ball.

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Why Allan's physical strength could suit the Premier League

For an attacking player expected to receive possession under pressure, that quality could become increasingly important in the Premier League.

Andrade explained that even during Allan's early development, the youngster was able to absorb contact from opponents without being knocked off the ball, describing it as one of his major technical strengths.

The former Palmeiras coach also highlighted Allan's mentality, remembering a player who was willing to take on opponents regardless of their size or reputation.

That combination of close control, balance and aggression has remained part of his game as he has developed into a first-team player.

Allan has become particularly effective in one-on-one situations, and Trivela reported earlier this month that he had completed 33 successful dribbles in 20 Brazilian league appearances this season — the highest figure in the competition at the time.

His ability to carry the ball against organised defences is one of the reasons City's interest makes sense following Savinho's departure, with Maresca requiring different attacking options across a long domestic and European campaign.

??? Allan says goodbye to Palmeiras fans, team and staff as he’s set to join Manchester City this weekend. pic.twitter.com/6J3vCopCtD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2026

Allan offers Maresca more than one option

Andrade believes there is another characteristic that should help Allan adapt: his versatility.

Although the Brazilian has increasingly operated from the right, where his left foot allows him to move inside, he was developed in several positions at Palmeiras.

Andrade used him centrally as an attacking midfielder as well as on both wings, and recalled that Allan could be moved wide in more demanding matches when greater physical involvement was required.

That adaptability could prove useful at City, where competition for attacking places is already significant.

Jeremy Doku and Antoine Semenyo are established options in wide areas, while Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki can also operate in advanced positions. Allan may therefore need to earn his opportunities rather than arrive as an automatic starter.

His route to the senior game has also been markedly different from former Palmeiras prodigies Endrick and Estêvão.

Rather than skipping age groups, Allan progressed through the academy step by step and endured periods when he was rated below some of the club's more celebrated prospects.

Andrade believes those experiences helped build the resilience that eventually allowed him to establish himself in the Palmeiras first team.

The jump from Brazilian football directly to the Premier League remains a significant one, but Allan's former coach has identified qualities that should translate beyond any tactical system: the ability to protect the ball under pressure, attack opponents without hesitation and operate across several attacking roles.

For a City side beginning a new era under Maresca, those traits may give their £34m recruit a better chance of making the transition quickly than his relative lack of European experience might initially suggest.