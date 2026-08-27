Tottenham: “A statement of our intent” - Marmoush transfer details, shirt number confirmed

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the signing of attacker Omar Marmoush from Manchester City.

The 27-year-old moves to North London on an initial season-long loan deal that includes an obligation to make the move permanent next summer for a reported £60m.

Marmoush will wear the No.22 shirt and has arrived at Spurs just a few days after Savio joined the club from Man City in a deal worth £85m.

The Egypt international has become Roberto De Zerbi’s eighth signing of the summer transfer window, with all eight players arriving from English clubs.

"It feels amazing to be here,” Marmoush told Tottenham’s official website. “I'm so excited to get started with the team and I can't wait to meet the fans.

"Tottenham Hotspur is one of the biggest clubs in England, if not the world, and the project was very attractive to me.

"I've spoken with the head coach, I loved what he had to say and I'm sure our passion for the game will go very well together."

From Cairo to North London.



Omar Marmoush, welcome to the Spurs family ? pic.twitter.com/VChBAszuan — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 27, 2026

Sporting Director Johan Lange has expressed his delight over the signing of Marmoush and believes that bringing in a player of his quality “represents a statement of our intent”.

"He has demonstrated that he can perform at the highest level, and we believe he can play a major role in what we want to achieve over the coming years,” he added.

"We are delighted to welcome Omar to the club and look forward to seeing him make a significant contribution as we continue to build a strong squad to realise our ambitions."

De Zerbi: “Omar is exactly the kind of player we want”

De Zerbi continued: "Omar is exactly the kind of player we want at this club - ambitious, hungry and determined to make a difference.

"He has incredible attacking quality but what I also love is his desire to improve and to win.

"He brings pace, intelligence and a real threat in front of goal, and I believe he can take our attacking play to another level."

Marmoush leaves Man City just 18 months after joining the club from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported £59m, making 62 appearances across all competitions and scoring 16 goals.

The versatile forward, who netted the Premier League Goal of the Season at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, helped the Citizens win the FA Cup and EFL Cup double last season, scoring five goals across those two competitions.

Marmoush is now looking forward to a fresh challenge as he enters the prime years of his career, and he could be in a position to make his Tottenham debut at home against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday evening.