Preview: Arouca vs Maritimo - prediction, team news, lineups

Seeking to bounce back from their first defeat of the new campaign, Arouca play host to Maritimo at the Estadio Municipal de Arouca in round four of the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Saturday.

Having picked up seven points from the first nine available, the Os Verde-Rubros have enjoyed a sensational return to the top flight and will head into the weekend looking to strengthen their early-season form.

Match preview

Arouca suffered their first defeat of the 2026-27 Primeira Liga season last Sunday when they were beaten 2-0 by defending champions Porto at the Estadio do Dragao.

The visitors held their own and did well to frustrate Porto in the first half, but the champions upped the ante after the break, with Gabri Veiga and Borja Sainz netting in a 19-minute spell to preserve their 100% league record.

Arouca had kicked off the campaign with two back-to-back victories, beating Vitoria de Guimaraes 1-0 at the Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques in the curtain-raiser on August 8, eight days before claiming a more convincing 4-0 victory over Moreirense on home turf.

Despite last Sunday’s result, Vasco Seabra’s men can take pride in what is their second-best start to a top-flight campaign, just one point shy of their run from 2015-16, when they picked up seven points from the opening three matches.

Home comfort now awaits Arouca, who will be backing themselves to bounce back this weekend at the Estadio Municipal de Arouca, where they are on a strong run of four wins and one draw from five league games since losing 2-1 against Benfica back in February.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Returning to the Portuguese top flight after going down in the 2022-23 campaign, Maritimo have been the early surprise package, picking up seven points from the opening three games to record their second-best start to the season.

Coming off clinching the 2025-26 Segunda Liga title to end their three-year stint in the second tier, Os Verde-Rubros kicked off the season with two consecutive victories, beating Casa Pia 1-0 at home on the opening weekend, one week before securing a 2-1 victory over Famalicao at the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao on August 16.

With their unbeaten start seemingly hanging by a thread last Saturday, Maritimo produced a stirring second-half comeback against Academico Viseu as they fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 stalemate at the Estadio do Maritimo.

Andre Clovis and Soufiane Messeguem netted first-half goals to put Academico Viseu in the driver’s seat heading into half time, but Paulo Henrique pulled one back for the hosts in the 70th minute, before Adrian Butzke converted his 88th-minute penalty to force a share of the spoils in the first meeting between the two newly-promoted sides.

Signed on a one-year contract, head coach Mitchell van der Gaag has quickly made his mark on his return to the helm of affairs, having begun his managerial career with Maritimo’s youth setup in 2008 before taking over the senior squad and leading them to European qualification in 2010.

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Maritimo Primeira Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Arouca will have to cope without the services of Spanish forward Ivan Puche, who has been out of action since sustaining a severe knee injury in the game against Estrela Amadora back in April.

Having netted in the opening two matches, Ivan Barbero endured a quiet outing against Porto last weekend, but we expect the 28-year-old to lead the attack for the Arouquenses once again, with Orest Lebedenko, Jose Fontan, Javi Sanchez and Tiago Esgaio teaming up at the opposite end of the pitch.

Meanwhile, Maritimo have named an unchanged XI in the opening three games, and following last weekend’s spirited comeback against Academico, we expect Van der Gaag to field the back four of Igor Juliao, Rafael Fernandes, Romain Correia and Henrique once again.

Butzke opened his account for the season with his equaliser last Saturday, and the Spanish striker, who finished with 14 goal contributions last season to help Os Verde-Rubros secure promotion, will look to deliver the goods once again.

We expect fellow Spanish forward Martin Tejon and 26-year-old Simo Bouzaidi to join in the front three, with Vladan Danilovic, Rodrigo Andrade and experienced midfielder Rafael Guzzo retaining their roles at the centre of the park.

Arouca possible starting lineup:

Arruabarrena; Lebedenko, Fontan, Sanchez, Esgaio; Fukui, Van Ee; Djouahra, Lee, Trezza

Maritimo possible starting lineup:

Pastor; Juliao, Fernandes, Correia, Henrique; Danilovic, Andrade, Guzzo; Tejon, Bouzaidi, Butzke

We say: Arouca 2-1 Maritimo

Maritimo have flown out of the blocks on their return to the top flight, and while they will look to keep the juggernaut rolling this weekend, standing in their way is an opposing side who have proven tough to crack on their own patch.

With just two defeats in the last 10 meetings between the two teams, history is also on Arouca’s side here, and with the more experienced squad on paper, we are tipping them to edge this contest and hand the visitors their first defeat of the season.

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