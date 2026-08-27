Mourinho decision adds intrigue over Real Madrid youngster he did not request

Jose Mourinho has offered an early indication of where Yan Diomande currently stands in his Real Madrid plans, with the teenage winger restricted to just six minutes in the 4-1 win over Real Sociedad.

Diomande joined Los Blancos knowing that immediate first-team football would be difficult to come by in an attack containing some of the biggest names in Europe.

That reality has already become apparent. Despite Madrid playing their second match in four days, Mourinho opted to retain much of the same starting XI against Real Sociedad, with Arda Güler operating from the right, Vinícius Júnior on the left, Jude Bellingham behind Kylian Mbappé and Diomande again beginning among the substitutes.

The 19-year-old was eventually introduced for the closing six minutes of the comfortable victory, with Spanish outlet AS describing his appearance as barely enough time to warm up.

His limited involvement is particularly intriguing given Mourinho's previous comments surrounding the youngster's arrival, when the Portuguese coach admitted that Diomande had not been a signing he personally requested.

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Diomande facing major battle for Real Madrid minutes

There is no suggestion at this stage that Mourinho does not rate the Ivory Coast international, and two matches is far too small a sample size from which to draw firm conclusions.

However, the opening weeks of the campaign have underlined the scale of the challenge facing Diomande.

Güler has carried his strong pre-season form into the competitive campaign, while Vinícius remains the obvious first choice on the opposite flank. Rodrygo also provides Mourinho with another established attacking option, leaving Diomande needing to make the most of relatively limited opportunities.

His brief cameo against Real Sociedad was nevertheless more encouraging than his first outing against Espanyol.

Diomande was direct in possession, looked to attack defenders and produced both a shot and a dangerous delivery during his short spell on the pitch.

The most notable aspect of his appearance, however, may have been his position. Rather than being used primarily from the right, where he had initially been expected to compete, Mourinho deployed him on the left side of the attack.

Could Diomande become Vinícius's deputy?

That decision could ultimately prove significant for the youngster's prospects.

Diomande's ability to operate on either flank gives Mourinho greater flexibility and potentially offers the teenager two routes into the side rather than one.

With Güler and Rodrygo capable of playing from the right, Diomande could increasingly be viewed as an alternative to Vinícius on the left, particularly when Madrid need to rotate during a demanding domestic and European schedule.

For now, though, Mourinho appears determined to introduce the summer signing gradually rather than immediately handing him a prominent role.

That approach is not necessarily surprising given Diomande's age and the level of competition around him, but Mourinho's earlier admission that he had not personally asked the club to recruit the winger inevitably adds another layer of scrutiny to every selection decision.

The size of the transfer fee has also increased expectations around the player, even if Madrid's attacking depth means patience may be required.

Diomande's versatility should ensure that further opportunities arrive as the season develops. The early message from Mourinho, though, appears clear: his place will have to be earned rather than guaranteed by the circumstances of his arrival.