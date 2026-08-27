Preview: Juventus vs Parma - prediction, team news, lineups

After claiming maximum points on matchday one, Juventus will play their first home game of the new Serie A season when Parma visit Turin on Saturday.

While Juve got off to a winning start last week, the Gialloblu were left empty-handed.

Match preview

Following a costly collapse at the end of last season, Juventus had a point to prove when they kicked off their 2026-27 campaign away to newly promoted Frosinone.

Luciano Spalletti's side, who failed to make the top four in May, ultimately claimed victory at Stadio Stirpe, though only after surviving a late scare when their hosts hit the crossbar.

Three points were just reward for a dominant display, as Juve bossed possession and racked up 19 shots - albeit only Bremer's first-half header found the net.

Celebrations were then cut short by news that star man Kenan Yildiz suffered an injury that threatens to keep him sidelined for up to three months.

There is no time for Spalletti to lament his luck, as Juventus must now try to win both of their first two Serie A fixtures for a third consecutive season.

Having lost just twice at home last term - when they also did a league double over Parma - the Bianconeri's fans will accept nothing less than victory.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

One of Serie A's most potent defenders, Bremer bagged a brace when Juventus beat Parma 4-1 in the clubs' most recent meeting, after the Bianconeri had won 2-0 in Turin a few months earlier.

History suggests the Gialloblu will be major underdogs once again, having won their first away game just once across their last 21 top-flight campaigns - including three defeats to Juve.

Rookie coach Carlos Cuesta made an impressive start to life in Emilia-Romagna last year, but a late exodus affected his plans for last week's league opener against Cagliari.

Star striker Mateo Pellegrino had already left for Fiorentina before goalkeeper Zion Suzuki and key defender Alessandro Circati strode through the exit, and Parma only produced two shots on target at Stadio Tardini.

Beaten on home soil by a likely relegation rival, Cuesta's side now face a tough test in Turin, before continuing their Coppa Italia campaign with a second-round tie next Tuesday.

Juventus Serie A form:

W

Parma Serie A form:

L

Parma form (all competitions):

W

L

Team News

© Imago / AAP

Signed permanently after a successful loan spell last season, Jeremie Boga could replace Yildiz in the hosts' front line, while new boy Kerim Alajbegovic is also a contender.

There has been plenty of churn in Juve's goalkeeping department, as former number one Michele Di Gregorio has joined Bournemouth and back-up Mattia Perin is bound for Palermo; meanwhile, Kamil Grabara recently arrived from Wolfsburg.

The latter briefly replaced for Guglielmo Vicario against Frosinone - apparently due to cramp - but the Tottenham Hotspur loanee is set to play on Saturday.

While Federico Gatti and summer signing Jeff Ekhator remain doubts for the home side, Parma's ex-Juve midfielder Hans Nicolussi Caviglia has been sent for groin surgery.

Otherwise, Cuesta could have a clean bill of health, leaving him with several options to choose from up front.

El-Bilal Toure made his first league start for the Gialloblu last weekend, but Mattia Frigan, David Romero and Nesta Elphege will all hope to get the nod instead.

Swiss full-back Sascha Britschgi is back from a ban, but he may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Luiz; Conceicao, McKennie, Boga; Kolo Muani

Parma possible starting lineup:

Corvi; Delprato, Troilo, Valenti, Valeri; Ordonez, Keita, Bernabe; Almqvist, Toure, Lontani

We say: Juventus 2-0 Parma

Juventus were wasteful last week but still came away with all three points, and some sharper finishing should take care of Parma.

The Gialloblu's star men have been picked off by bigger clubs, and they lack a significant threat in the final third.

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