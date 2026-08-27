Preview: Inter Miami vs CF Montreal - prediction, team news, lineups

Inter Miami will hope to turn their recent fortunes around when they host CF Montreal at Nu Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, August 30.

Both teams have been in poor form recently, but the hosts boast a star-studded squad that should be delivering better results, perhaps something that should start from this weekend.

Match preview

Despite delivering dreadful results in recent weeks, Inter Miami are still in a decent position in the MLS Eastern Conference.

The Herons are second in the MLS standings, but they are a staggering 10 points behind leaders Nashville, while they currently lie third in the Supporters' Shield rankings.

The Lionel Messi-led outfit still have time to turn things around, but they head into this home fixture on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Toronto last week.

Guillermo Hoyos's men are on a run of five games without a win in all competitions, having lost four of those fixtures.

However, the hosts will take encouragement from their record against Montreal, as Inter are unbeaten in their last four head-to-heads.

© Iconsport / Horacio Zamora / Eyepix Group/Sipa USA

The visitors underwent a change in coaching staff, similar to their hosts, in that Philippe Eullaffroy replaced Marco Donadel during the season.

The coach has close ties to the club after he was the Founding Director of their academy, and he has experience as the Head of Methodology and Performance with Olympique Lyon.

After four months in the role and taking charge of 17 matches, it has not gone according to plan for him, as Montreal won just seven of those fixtures.

The Impact are in arguably worse form than Miami, since they have won only five of their 21 MLS matches so far, giving them a win percentage of 24%.

The last time Montreal saw off the Herons was back in 2024, and with only two wins in 10 away dates this season, it does not bode well for the travelling party.

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

W

W

D

L

D

L

Inter Miami form (all competitions):

W

L

L

L

D

L

CF Montreal Major League Soccer form:

L

L

D

D

W

D

CF Montreal form (all competitions):

L

L

D

D

W

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Chris Arjoon/ZUMA Wire

The biggest news for the home side this weekend is that they will be without Mateo Silvetti and Tadeo Allende, both of whom are crucial to Inter's squad.

Santi Morales and Micael are also battling injuries and will not be available for selection, but the good news is that Yannick Bright has served his suspension and will be ready for this fixture.

The visitors have a longer list of players in the infirmary, including Frankie Amaya, Wiki Carmona, Bode Hidalgo, Efrain Morales and Hennadii Synchuk.

Brayan Ceballos is also suspended for the trip to Miami, after an accumulation of yellow cards.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

St.Clair; Fray, Lujan, Maxi Falcon, Reguilon; De Paul, Casemiro, Segovia; Messi, Suarez; Berterame

CF Montreal possible starting lineup:

Gillier; Bugaj, Neal, Vera Ramirez, Petrasso; Longstaff, Pereira, Loturi; Streit, Owusu, Rios

We say: Inter Miami 3-2 CF Montreal

The hosts are favourites to edge this one, purely based on their history against these opponents.

The Herons are the highest goalscorers in MLS, which means we expect them to slot in a few goals, while their defence certainly is porous, allowing the visitors to exploit that weakness to an extent.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.