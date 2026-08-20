Preview: Inter Miami vs Toronto - prediction, team news, lineups

Inter Miami will kick off their three-game MLS homestand on Saturday when they welcome Toronto to Nu Stadium on matchday 21 of the regular season for both teams.

Earlier this week, the Herons held their second-place standing in the Eastern Conference despite a 2-2 draw versus the Philadelphia Union, while Toronto came back to earn a 3-3 result against Charlotte FC, moving them up to 11th.

Match preview

Despite another slow start, conceding after just 11 minutes on Wednesday, Inter Miami responded, scoring twice before the half-hour mark only to be pegged back in the second half.

That draw, combined with a late Nashville SC victory, has the reigning MLS Cup champions sitting seven points back of the Boys in Gold in the race for the Supporters’ Shield.

On Saturday, Miami will hope to end a four-match winless run across all competitions and snap a two-game competitive home losing streak at the same time.

So far in 2026, Angel Guillermo Hoyos has seen his side come back to earn a result in four home matches domestically after conceding first, collecting eight points in those instances.

While they lead the league for goals scored (48), the Herons have struggled to put games away, ranked first in MLS for big chances missed (49) while dropping nine points in the regular season when ahead at the interval.

Miami are undefeated at home versus Toronto, winning six of those previous seven meetings in Fort Lauderdale, though Saturday will be the first time they play them at Nu Stadium.

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The wins have been hard to come by in Toronto, but to their credit they have fought their way back into many matches to remain within striking distance of the post-season.

Heading into this weekend, Robin Fraser’s men are a mere three points back of the final playoff spot in the East, collecting 10 points after conceding the opener in this competition.

Although they have only triumphed in one of their last 14 league fixtures, the Reds have earned points in five of those last six outings and can stretch their unbeaten run to four games domestically this weekend.

They have the joint-fewest away wins in the Eastern Conference this year (three), but a victory on Saturday would surpass their total of three from the 2025 regular season.

Their defensive game has improved away from home of late, with TFC conceding a goal or fewer in three of their last four MLS encounters on the road and earning two clean sheets.

A lack of creativity may be the difference between one and three points for them, with this team creating the third-fewest big chances in the league this year.

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

Inter Miami form (all competitions):

Toronto Major League Soccer form:

Team News

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Due to a sore ankle, Micael could miss this match for Inter Miami, Matteo Silvetti is dealing with a sore shoulder, German Berterame has a nose injury and Tadeo Allende is doubtful because of a knee issue.

Yannick Bright will be suspended following his red card deep into stoppage time on Wednesday, while Rodrigo De Paul is eligible to return from his yellow card suspension.

Daniel Pinter and Lionel Messi scored five minutes apart in midweek, with the club captain and reigning league MVP up to 13 goals in the regular season.

In Toronto, Nelson Palcio is doubtful this weekend as he is reconditioning from an old injury, Jonathan Osorio has a knee problem and Deandre Kerr will be questionable due to a lower body issue.

Walker Zimmerman will be suspended for this clash after receiving a straight red card early in the second half against Charlotte, and Djordje Mihailovic is eligible to return from his suspension.

Markus Cimermancic, Daniel Salloi and Niklas Dorsch all found the back of the net for the Reds on matchday 20 with the latter equalising in the 90th minute.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

St. Clair; Fray, Lujan, Falcon, Allen; De Paul, Casemiro, Segovia; Messi, Suarez, Pinter

Toronto possible starting lineup:

Gavran; Laryea, Kuscevic, Stefanovic, Pereira; Coello, Dorsch, Cimermancic; Corbeanu, Sargent, Salloi

We say: Inter Miami 3-2 Toronto

The Reds seem to be on the back foot often away from home, and against a desperate side like Miami, with all of their quality, we believe the visitors will be able to unlock that backline.

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