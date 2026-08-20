Real Madrid lineup vs. Espanyol: Predicted Los Blancos XI including major Jude Bellingham decision

Jude Bellingham is likely to be on the bench when Real Madrid open their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Espanyol on Saturday night.

A lack of pre-season minutes could count against the England international when it comes to a start in Real Madrid's first game of the new season.

As a result, it is likely to be Arda Guler in the number 10 spot, while Brahim Diaz could be given the nod down the right as new signing Yan Diomande settles into the squad.

Eder Militao (muscle), Rodrygo (knee), Raul Asencio (thigh) and Ferland Mendy (hip) are not available for selection due to injury problems.

Endrick (muscle) and Aurelien Tchouameni (muscle), meanwhile, require late fitness tests.

There are likely to be debuts for Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella and Bernardo Silva, with all four expected to be important players this season.

Kylian Mbappe has had two excellent seasons at Real Madrid from a personal point of view, and the France international will lead the Los Blancos line in this contest.

Vinicius Junior, who signed a new long-term deal earlier this summer, is also set to feature in the starting XI.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Dumfries, Huijsen, Konate, Cucurella; Valverde, Bernardo; Diaz, Guler, Vinicius; Mbappe