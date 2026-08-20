Preview: Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayer Leverkusen - prediction, team news, lineups

Bayer Leverkusen will hope to avoid embarrassment on Saturday, when they travel to Wehen Wiesbaden's BRITA-Arena in the first round of the DFB-Pokal.

The hosts will know they face a significant challenge on the weekend given they are two divisions below Leverkusen, who will hope for more stability in 2026-27.

Match preview

Wehen Wiesbaden are competing in the 3. Liga in Germany, with the current campaign the sixth time in seven seasons that they find themselves in the third tier.

After two matchweeks, the club are last in 20th place with zero points, and they have already conceded seven goals.

In the team's 14 DFB-Pokal entries since the turn of the century, they have been eliminated in the first round nine times, while they have only once made it past the second round.

Boss Daniel Scherning's solitary match at home this term was a 3-1 defeat to Preussen Munster on August 8, while his side also lost three, drew one and won just one of their prior five outings at Wehen Wiesbaden.

© Iconsport / dpa, dpa picture alliance archive/Alamy, Osnapix / Michael Titgemeyer

Bayer Leverkusen boast a strong connection to the DFB-Pokal in recent seasons given they won the competition in 2023-24, while they managed to reach the semi-finals in each of their subsequent two campaigns.

Carles Martinez is yet to take charge of a competitive match as head coach of the club, but he will hope to last longer than both Erik ten Hag and Kasper Hjulmand, with the pair sacked in September 2025 and June 2026 respectively.

The visitors finished sixth in the 2025-26 Bundesliga, securing Europa League football, but their return of 68 goals in the top flight was their worst tally in three seasons.

Die Werkself have played seven friendlies this summer, and they managed to win six of those contests, with their latest success a 2-1 victory away to Newcastle United on August 15.

Leverkusen proved difficult to beat domestically on the road last term, especially towards the end of the campaign given they won three, drew two and lost just one of their final six away fixtures.

Wehen Wiesbaden form (all competitions):

L

L

Bayer Leverkusen friendly form:

W

W

W

W

L

W

Team News

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Wehen Wiesbaden will almost certainly name a strong XI, with the likes of Jordy Gillekens, Jakob Lewald and Justin Janitzek options to appear in a three-man defence.

Midfielders David Suarez and Tarik Gozusirin will have to provide a stable platform for the team's front three, which could be led by number nine Moritz Flotho.

Bayer Leverkusen will want to start the season in strong fashion, so expect a mix of youth and experience, with regulars such as Edmond Tapsoba and Loic Bade possible inclusions in defence.

In the middle of the pitch, perhaps Aleix Garcia will be joined by teenager Kenan Doganay, who made a substitute appearance against Newcastle.

Striker Christian Kofane could be set for a more prominent role across 2026-27, and he may be afforded a start on Saturday.

Wehen Wiesbaden possible starting lineup:

Stritzel; Gillekens, Lewald, Janitzek; Hercher, Suarez, Gozusirin, Greilinger; Allah, Karweina; Flotho

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Schlich; Vazquez, Bade, Tapsoba, Hawighorst; Garcia, Doganay; Maza, Tillman, Moreira; Kofane

We say: Wehen Wiesbaden 1-4 Bayer Leverkusen

Wehen Wiesbaden will no doubt do everything they can to make Saturday's game an uncomfortable match for the visitors.

However, it is difficult to predict anything other than a Bayer Leverkusen victory given the gulf in quality and resources between the two teams.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.