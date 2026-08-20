Chelsea injury news: Danny Welbeck update as Xabi Alonso reveals whether forward is in contention for Fulham game

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has suggested that Danny Welbeck should be available to face Fulham on Monday night.

Welbeck has been restricted to just two appearances during pre-season, a consequence of his transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion being finalised and a recent injury issue.

That kept the veteran forward out of contention for the final friendly against Real Sociedad last Saturday.

However, speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Alonso hinted that the 35-year-old could play a part of the Premier League encounter at Craven Cottage.

© Iconsport / Alex Ferrelly/Crystal Pix, SPP Sport Press Photo/Alamy Live News

Alonso provides Welbeck injury update

Addressing reporters, the Spaniard said: "He can be involved. He just needs a couple of days not training that much because of a little thing.

"But we are expecting him to be back on Saturday. We need to go day by day, but that's the plan at the moment."

Welbeck has accumulated 103 minutes of action across pre-season, with his last outing coming versus AC Milan on August 8.

© Imago / Sportimage

Will Alonso risk Welbeck fitness against Fulham?

With Chelsea already missing Emmanuel Emegha for the Fulham game and the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Liam Delap training away from the main group, there will be the temptation to use Welbeck.

At most, the former England international will only be named on the substitutes' bench, but Alonso also needs to take Chelsea's schedule into consideration.

He will naturally want to rotate for Thursday's EFL Cup second round tie versus Luton Town, which comes three days after the Fulham game but three days ahead of a showdown with Brighton.

At the same media briefing, Alonso revealed whether Enzo Fernandez would feature in his squad for the West London derby.