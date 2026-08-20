Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta "100%" confident about £38.5m star staying, vague on three others

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has emphatically dismissed rumours surrounding the future of teenage midfielder Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The 19-year-old Hale End academy graduate has recently been linked with a surprise departure from the Emirates Stadium.

Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United have both reportedly enquired about the highly rated youngster this summer.

Speculation about an exit intensified after the £75m arrival of Bruno Guimaraes and amid concerns about a potential lack of guaranteed playing time for the versatile player, valued at €45m (£38.5m) by Transfermarkt.

However, Arteta has moved to quash any suggestions that the versatile prospect will be leaving North London before the transfer window closes.

Arteta "100 percent" confident Lewis-Skelly remains

© Iconsport / PA Images/Azzuu

Speaking at his press conference ahead of Friday's Premier League opener against Coventry City, the Spaniard directly addressed the ongoing transfer chatter.

When asked if he was confident that the teenager would stay at the club, Arteta bluntly replied that he was certain, while acknowledging the need to have honest discussions with other squad members about their futures.

"It's a really, really tough moment. We need to face that reality," said Arteta via Sky Sports News. "But you have to face it with real honesty and transparency. When you're on the other side, it's exactly what you need.

"You might not like what you've been told, but if it's truthful, if it's the reality and honest, and make you make better decisions and have more clarity for the next step in your career, you have to do that. These are always difficult conversations. But they need to be done.

Arteta then emphasised that players should feel appreciated, even as he works to keep a large squad capable of competing on all fronts.

"The deeper squad we have, the better. But the players have to feel valued and feel important," said the Arsenal manager.

Which other players could leave Arsenal?

© Imago / APL

The Gunners face a delicate balancing act to trim their squad while ensuring they have enough depth to avoid the injury crises that plagued them last year.

Established first-team attackers like Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have both been linked with moves away after falling down the pecking order.

Fellow academy graduate Ethan Nwaneri could also reportedly seek a temporary departure to secure regular senior minutes, with recent reports linking the teenager with a few European clubs.

Despite the need to raise funds through player sales, keeping a versatile asset like Lewis-Skelly makes perfect tactical sense for Arteta.

Retaining the teenager ensures Arsenal have adequate cover across both central midfield and left-back as they prepare for another gruelling campaign.