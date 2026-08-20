Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Ezri Konsa medical, Gabriel Martinelli interest, latest updates today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Arsenal transfer news blog on Thursday, August 20!

The day before Mikel Arteta's Premier League champions open their title defence against Coventry City, a much-needed defensive reinforcement is set to step into William Saliba's shoes.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Arsenal done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Arsenal transfer headlines

Arsenal transfer news today: What's happening on August 20?

The biggest Arsenal transfer story of August 19 was the confirmation that a fee of £51m plus add-ons has been agreed with Aston Villa for Ezri Konsa, with the England centre-back understood to have already said his goodbyes to Villa teammates and staff ahead of a medical scheduled for Thursday.

Villa initially held out for a £60m package, but Arsenal managed to twist their rivals' arm, completing the defensive work Arteta had identified as essential after Saliba's back injury and the complications surrounding Jurrien Timber.

Konsa has spent seven years at Villa Park, making 286 appearances and captaining the side that lifted the Europa League, and his departure leaves Unai Emery needing to recruit another central defender with the Premier League season beginning in two days.

For Arsenal, Konsa's versatility - he can operate on either side of a back four or three - addresses the Saliba cover question while also providing competition for Ben White and Timber when all three are available.

The Arteta project received further support at board level, with CEO Richard Garlick issuing a public update on the manager's contract and revealing ambitious long-term plans for the club's development.

Arsenal's summer signings now read: Christos Tzolis, Piero Hincapie, Illan Meslier, Bruno Guimaraes and Ezri Konsa, and more could yet arrive if outgoings speed up.

One such player who could head for the exit door is Gabriel Martinelli, now understood to be on the radar of Al-Hilal as well as clubs in Serie A.