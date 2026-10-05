Monday's Nations League predictions including France vs. Belgium and Italy vs. Turkey

Today's UEFA Nations League predictions includes clashes between France and Belgium, as well as Italy against Turkey.

© Imago / Paul Marriott

Cyprus and Latvia will square off in a League C, Group 2 clash in the UEFA Nations League on Monday at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia.

The home side are unbeaten in their last two matches, while Latvia are still searching for their first victory in the competition.

We say: Cyprus 1-0 Latvia

Cyprus appear to be in better form at the moment, but they have failed to beat Latvia in either of their previous two meetings. However, Latvia are going through a wretched run of form, while Cyprus's home advantage makes them slight favourites to edge this contest.

> Cyprus vs. Latvia preview

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Zinedine Zidane seeks his first victory as France boss on home soil, as Les Bleus welcome Belgium to Stade de France for Monday’s UEFA Nations League match.

Zidane’s men could not secure a third consecutive 1-0 win against Italy on Friday, with Alessandro Bastoni scoring an equaliser in the 1-1 draw, leaving Les Bleus just one point ahead of matchday four’s visitors, who comfortably defeated Turkiye 3-0 in Liege.

We say: France 2-1 Belgium

Although Belgium head into Monday with renewed confidence after dismantling Turkiye and will be keen to avenge their recent defeat in Brussels, overcoming France at Stade de France remains a formidable challenge.

With De Bruyne and Tielemans suspended for the Red Devils, Zidane’s men should offer too much attacking depth, even without Mbappe, to edge a close contest and return to winning ways.

> France vs. Belgium preview

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Wrapping up a quickfire quartet of UEFA Nations League fixtures, Italy and Turkey will clash in Bologna on Monday evening.

Both teams trail behind the top two in League A Group 1, and following a big win for the Azzurri in Bursa, they must meet for a second time in the space of eight days.

We say: Italy 2-0 Turkey

After making a sluggish start to Group 1, Italy have since put in two strong performances, while Turkey are yet to even pick up a point.

Demoralised and depleted, another defeat could spell the end for Montella, who was spared the sack after an unsuccessful World Cup.

> Italy vs. Turkey preview

© Iconsport / Armin Durgut/Pixsell/ Alamy

Montenegro will be aiming to maintain their perfect start in League C, Group 2 of the UEFA Nations League when they take on Armenia at Gradski Stadium in Podgorica.

The home side are unbeaten in their last five matches, including four wins, while Armenia head into this fixture on the back of two consecutive defeats.

We say: Montenegro 2-1 Armenia

Montenegro are on a roll, having picked up three consecutive victories in this competition, and they should carry that momentum into this contest.

Armenia are struggling after back-to-back defeats, and it will require a herculean effort for them to take anything away from home.

> Montenegro vs. Armenia preview

© Iconsport / Kai Taller, Arena Akcji, Sipa USA

Second meets third in League B Group 4 of the UEFA Nations League, as Bosnia-Herzegovina welcome Poland to Zenica for a crucial clash on Monday.

Only one point separates the two nations, with the hosts looking to extend their lead over the visitors and strengthen their chances of automatic promotion.

We say: Bosnia-Herzegovina 1-1 Poland

Bosnia have been quite resilient on their home turf, and while victory here could strengthen their push for a top-of-the-group finish, avoiding defeat would also be enough to keep their top-two dreams alive, so we expect some level of caution in their approach.

Poland, on the other hand, have the head-to-head record to draw on, but their struggles on the road in recent times cast doubts on their ability to take maximum points, so a share of the spoils looks feasible here.

> Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Poland preview

© Iconsport / Balazs Popal, Gonzales Photo, Alamy

Hoping to take revenge in the UEFA Nations League, Hungary will travel to face League B Group 2 rivals Ukraine at City Arena Trnava on Monday.

The Blue and Yellow are looking to bounce back from defeat last time out, while the Magyars could earn consecutive wins.

We say: Ukraine 0-1 Hungary

Ukraine started their Nations League campaign with a commendable win over Monday's opponents, but they have struggled in the days since, and will be hard-pressed to avoid another loss.

Hungary should be able to come out on top in a narrow victory, but considering they have only netted one goal across their last three outings, do not expect to see a high-scoring affair.

> Ukraine vs. Hungary preview

© Iconsport / PA Images

Looking to continue their impressive start in UEFA Nations League Group B2, Northern Ireland will welcome Georgia to Windsor Park on Monday.

The Green and White Army could make it three wins from four games, while the Crusaders will be desperate to avoid another defeat.

We say: Northern Ireland 2-0 Georgia

Northern Ireland have been extremely resilient when playing as the hosts, keeping 10 clean sheets from their last 12 home games.

By contrast, Georgia have yet to score in the current iteration of the Nations League, and it would be surprising to see anything other than a victory for the Green and White Army on Monday.

> Northern Ireland vs. Georgia preview

© Imago / Bildbyran

Romania welcome Sweden to the Arena Nationala on Monday evening, knowing that another defeat would end their hopes of finishing top of Nations League League B Group 4 and securing automatic promotion to the first tier.

The visitors, meanwhile, are looking to strengthen their position at the summit after taking seven points from their opening three matches of the campaign.

We say: Romania 1-2 Sweden

Sweden hold the advantage in terms of momentum and recent head-to-head meetings, so an away victory looks feasible, especially against a depleted Romanian side that will be looking to shore up absences in the backline.

The hosts are expected to find the net as well, considering Sweden's lack of defensive solidity under Potter, so there should be goals at both ends in this one.

> Romania vs. Sweden preview