Preview: Cyprus vs Latvia - prediction, team news, lineups

Cyprus and Latvia will square off in a League C, Group 2 clash in the UEFA Nations League on Monday at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia.

The home side are unbeaten in their last two matches, while Latvia are still searching for their first victory in the competition.

Match preview

Cyprus are second in the group with four points from three matches, five behind leaders Montenegro, and they have a good opportunity to close the gap at the top.

After losing their opening game against Montenegro 2-1, Akis Mantzios's side have remained unbeaten in their last two matches, including a 0-0 draw against Latvia away from home.

They will be boosted by their impressive 2-0 victory over Armenia in their last game, despite spending almost the entire second half with 10 men.

Cyprus scored both goals inside the opening 32 minutes, with Leonidas Konomis and Andronikos Kakoullis getting on the scoresheet, but their defensive solidity in the second half to preserve a clean sheet should give them enormous confidence.

© Imago

Latvia defeated Gibraltar over two legs in March in the promotion-relegation play-offs to earn a place in League C of the Nations League, but they have endured a disastrous run of form since then.

The 11 Wolves have lost four of their last five matches, drawing the other, including defeats to Lithuania and the Faroe Islands in the Baltic Cup.

They started their Nations League campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Armenia but followed it up with a spirited performance in a goalless draw against Cyprus at home.

Latvia then suffered a 2-1 defeat to Montenegro in their last game, leaving them fourth in the group with just one point, while their lack of attacking threat is a major concern, having scored just once and conceded four goals so far.

Cyprus Nations League form:

Cyprus form (all competitions):

Latvia Nations League form:

Latvia form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Cyprus will definitely be without Kostas Pileas for this game after he was sent off against Armenia in the previous match, with Giorgos Malekkidis likely to replace him at left-back.

Mantzios has no major injury concerns and has little reason to change a winning combination, with the likes of Andronikos Kakoullis, Marcus Edwards and Loizos Loizou all in excellent form.

Latvia could make a few changes, particularly in defence, with Roberts Savalnieks picking up an injury in the last match and likely to be replaced by Raivis Jurkovskis.

Danila Patijcuks also sustained an injury in the previous game and could be rested, with Markuss Strods likely to come into the side.

Roberts Uldrikis endured a quiet outing against Montenegro, and Nicolato could hand Vladislavs Gutkovskis an opportunity to lead the line and prove his quality.

Cyprus possible starting lineup:

Fabiano; Konomis, Kyprianou, Panagiotou, Malekkidis; Andreou, Kastanos; Loizou, Edwards, Kakoullis; Pittas

Latvia possible starting lineup:

Matrevics; Cirkin, Melniks, Cernomordijs, Vientiess, Jurkovskis; Ciganiks, Zelenkovs, Vapne, Strods; Uldrikis

We say: Cyprus 1-0 Latvia

Cyprus appear to be in better form at the moment, but they have failed to beat Latvia in either of their previous two meetings. However, Latvia are going through a wretched run of form, while Cyprus's home advantage makes them slight favourites to edge this contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.