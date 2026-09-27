Monday's Nations League predictions including Belgium vs. France, Turkey vs. Italy

Today's UEFA Nations League predictions include a heavyweight contest between Belgium and France, and an equally mouth-watering showdown between Italy and Turkey.

© Imago / Anca Tepei

Armenia and Montenegro will aim to extend their winning starts to the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League when they clash at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium on Monday.

The hosts are top of the table after a 2-0 victory in their first game, with the visitors narrowly behind following a 2-1 triumph on matchday one.

We say: Armenia 1-1 Montenegro

Both teams will be confident following matchday one victories, and we believe each side's quality will cancel each other out in a hard-fought affair that ends all square.

> Armenia vs. Montenegro preview

© Imago

Latvia and Cyprus will fight for their first points of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign when they meet at Stadions Skonto on Monday.

The hosts were defeated 2-0 in their opening Group 2 game, while the visitors lost 2-1 in their first fixture.

We say: Latvia 1-2 Cyprus

Cyprus may have suffered defeat in their opening game but they showed plenty of encouraging signs, while Latvia were dominated throughout the game by Armenia.

Furthermore, Cyprus boast greater quality in attack with the likes of Pittas and Edwards, and these players should help lead them to victory.

> Latvia vs. Cyprus preview

© Imago

Georgia will look to bounce back from a cruel late defeat when they welcome Ukraine to Tbilisi for their second Nations League match of the international break on Monday night.

The hosts conceded a 99th-minute winner against Northern Ireland in their opening fixture, while Ukraine began their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Hungary in Budapest.

We say: Georgia 1-1 Ukraine

Ukraine may have made a stronger start to the Nations League, but Georgia should be motivated by the arrival of Svanadze and determined to respond to their late defeat against Northern Ireland.

The hosts have struggled for results in the Nations League recently, while Ukraine's strong record against the Crusaders could give the visitors confidence, but we do expect a closely contested encounter in Tbilisi.

We are therefore backing the spoils to be shared in a 1-1 draw.

> Georgia vs. Ukraine preview

© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski

Hoping to continue their winning start under Zinedine Zidane, France will travel to face Belgium at Stade Roi Baudouin for their UEFA Nations League A showdown on Monday.

Les Bleus are aiming to build on their opening-day success, while the Red Devils are keen to follow up their first victory under new boss Mark van Bommel.

We say: Belgium 1-2 France

Belgium made a strong start under Van Bommel last time out, and will be expecting to be competitive on Monday.

However, France have an excellent record against the Red Devils, and their attacking quality - even in the absence of Mbappe - may see them secure a narrow win.

> Belgium vs. France preview

© Iconsport / Zuma / Azzuu

Both defeated on the opening matchday, Turkey and Italy must play catch up in League A Group 1 when they continue their UEFA Nations League campaigns on Monday.

With the pair trailing behind early leaders Belgium and France, the second of four quickfire fixtures during this international period will take place in Bursa.

We say: Turkey 2-1 Italy

While both teams lost their first fixture, Turkey looked far more coherent and pushed a star-studded France side all the way. Italy simply seemed lost.

Much further along in their development under Montella than Mancini's new-look Azzurri, the hosts will celebrate their first-ever win in League A.

> Turkey vs. Italy preview

© Imago / Zsombor Toth Photography

Northern Ireland will look to make it back-to-back Nations League victories when they welcome Hungary to Windsor Park on Monday night.

Michael O'Neill's side opened their campaign with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Georgia, while Hungary suffered a narrow defeat to Ukraine in their first Group B fixture.

We say: Northern Ireland 1-2 Hungary

Northern Ireland will be full of confidence after their dramatic win in Georgia, but Hungary should have enough quality to bounce back from their opening defeat.

We are backing the visitors to edge a closely fought contest and claim a 2-1 victory.

> Northern Ireland vs. Hungary preview

© Imago / Vlad Bereholschi

Romania will play their first home clash of the 2026-27 Nations League B at Arena Nationala on Monday against visitors Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Both teams have started their campaigns in the tournament, with the hosts last in fourth with no points having lost 2-1 against Sweden on Friday, whereas Bosnia-Herzegovina drew 0-0 with Poland on the same date and are second with one point.

We say: Romania 2-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina

While neither team have been in strong form of late, Romania boast a strong record when playing at home.

The hosts' defence has also been impressive on home soil, and Bosnia-Herzegovina may struggle to regularly produce chances.

> Romania vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina preview

© Iconsport / SUSA

Sweden could take a commanding lead in their Nations League B group with a victory against visitors Poland on Monday at Strawberry Arena.

The Swedish are first with three points having beaten Romania 2-1 on Friday, whereas their opponents were held to a goalless stalemate by Bosnia-Herzegovina on the same date and are third with one point.

We say: Sweden 2-0 Poland

It is difficult to look past the firepower of Isak and Gyokeres in Sweden's attack, especially after the pair netted in the nation's opening Nations League clash.

Poland have looked sluggish in the final third, and it would not be surprising if they failed to take any points from Strawberry Arena.

> Sweden vs. Poland preview