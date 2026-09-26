Preview: Armenia vs Montenegro - prediction, team news, lineups

Armenia and Montenegro will aim to extend their winning starts to the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League when they clash at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium on Monday.

The hosts are top of the table after a 2-0 victory in their first game, with the visitors narrowly behind following a 2-1 triumph on matchday one.

Match preview

Armenia squandered the chance to secure promotion to League B of the Nations League after finishing second in 2024-25, losing 9-1 on aggregate to Georgia in the relegation/promotion playoff.

Those two defeats results sparked a downturn in form for Armenia, who subsequently lost seven, drew three and won just one of their next 11 matches across all competitions, including finishing bottom of their World Cup qualifying group.

However, back-to-back draws with Kazakhstan and Moldova in June ended their five-game losing streak, and Eghishe Melikyan's side built further on those results on Friday.

Goals from Georgiy Harutyunyan and Artur Gharibyan secured a 2-0 victory over Latvia on matchday one in League C Group 2, leaving Armenia top of the standings on goal difference.

Melikyan will be looking for his side to consolidate their spot at the top of the group with a victory over Montenegro, which would mark their first back-to-back triumphs since wins over Kazakhstan and Latvia in June and September 2024.

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However, Montenegro also head into Monday's fixture full of confidence following their matchday one victory in the UEFA Nations League.

Mirko Vucinic's side, who were relegated from League B in 2024-25, came from behind to record a 2-1 triumph over Cyprus, with Milutin Osmajic scoring a late 86th-minute winner.

That victory extended Vucinic's impressive record since being appointed as Montenegro manager in 2025, with the former national team captain recording five wins, one draw and only three losses in nine matches at the helm.

Aiming to further improve that record and move above their hosts into first place in Group 2, Montenegro will be looking to secure their first win over Armenia since a 4-1 triumph in June 2017.

That is Montenegro's only previous victory against Armenia, however, and they have lost each of their previous two away clashes with Monday's hosts - 3-2 and 1-0.

Armenia Nations League form:

Montenegro Nations League form:

Team News

© Imago / Anca Tepei

Narek Hovhannisyan is a doubt after coming off injured in the win against Latvia, meaning Zhirayr Shaghoyan could start on the left flank for Armenia.

Harutyunyan, who scored Armenia's first goal in that triumph, and Junior Julio were also forced off on Friday due to injury, but both are anticipated to start once again on Monday.

Meanwhile, Vucinic could name an unchanged team from the one that secured victory against Cyprus on matchday one, including a front three of captain Stevan Jovetic and goalscorers Nikola Krstovic and Osmajic.

Further back, the experienced Stefan Savic is anticipated to keep his place alongside Igor Vujacic at the heart of defence.

Armenia possible starting lineup:

Cancarevic; Bandikyan, Piloyan, Bueno, Harutyunyan, Tiknizyan; Serobyan, Iwu, Spertsyan, Shaghoyan; Miranyan

Montenegro possible starting lineup:

Popovic; Roganovic, Savic, Vujacic, Gasevic; Jankovic, Bulatovic, Adzic; Osmajic, Krstovic; Jovetic

We say: Armenia 1-1 Montenegro

Both teams will be confident following matchday one victories, and we believe each side's quality will cancel each other out in a hard-fought affair that ends all square.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.