Man United transfer news: Brian Brobbey January hope revealed as Red Devils consider 2027 'approach'

Manchester United are reportedly still interested in signing Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey, several years after their admiration for the Dutchman was first revealed.
The Red Devils were heavily linked with a move for Brobbey in 2022, when the striker was hopping between RB Leipzig and Ajax, working with Erik ten Hag at the latter.
Brobbey initially left Ten Hag's Ajax on a free transfer for Leipzig in 2021, before returning to Amsterdam on loan in January 2022 and re-joining permanently that same summer.
However, Ten Hag failed to bring Brobbey to Old Trafford with him, and the Dutchman spent three more years in his homeland - scoring 56 goals in total - before transferring to Sunderland.
After scoring a respectable seven Premier League goals last season, Brobbey has already hit the headlines this term, netting a sensational hat-trick in Sunderland's 5-3 loss to Manchester City last Sunday.
The 24-year-old also impressed for the Netherlands at the World Cup with three goals in four appearances, and Man United were credited with an interest once again over the summer.
Man United 'still interested' in signing Brian Brobbey
Despite also missing out on the attacker in the window just gone, Football Insider reports that Man United have not lost sight of Brobbey heading into 2027.
The report adds that Man United could even make an approach to sign Brobbey during the January transfer window, if the 24-year-old maintains his stellar form for Sunderland in the coming months.
The Black Cats - who have Brobbey under contract until 2029 - are reluctant to sell the Dutchman over the winter, but their hand could supposedly be forced if an offer comes in that is too good to turn down.
Sunderland paid Ajax €20m (£17.2m) to sign Brobbey in 2025, but the attacker is now worth double that at €40m (£34.4m), according to Transfermarkt.
Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Brobbey, who suffered a hamstring injury during the Netherlands' recent Nations League draw with Germany and has been ruled out for the remainder of the international break.
How does Brian Brobbey compare to Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha?
Brobbey would compete with Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha for attacking starts at Old Trafford, and the data from last season largely favours the Brazilian.
Cunha and Sesko managed 12 Premier League goal involvements between them in 2025-26, compared to Brobbey's eight, although the former did play nearly 600 more minutes than his Sunderland counterpart.
Brobbey also made the most fouls out of the three and had by far the fewest shots, although that is caveated by the Dutchman playing for a Europa League-chasing Sunderland as opposed to third-placed Man United.
Brobbey did won more aerial duels than Sesko and Cunha last season, though, and the "one-man wrecking ball" would add a new dimension to Michael Carrick's attack.