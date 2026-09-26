Man United transfer news: Brian Brobbey January hope revealed as Red Devils consider 2027 'approach'

Manchester United are reportedly still interested in signing Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey, several years after their admiration for the Dutchman was first revealed.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with a move for Brobbey in 2022, when the striker was hopping between RB Leipzig and Ajax, working with Erik ten Hag at the latter.

Brobbey initially left Ten Hag's Ajax on a free transfer for Leipzig in 2021, before returning to Amsterdam on loan in January 2022 and re-joining permanently that same summer.

However, Ten Hag failed to bring Brobbey to Old Trafford with him, and the Dutchman spent three more years in his homeland - scoring 56 goals in total - before transferring to Sunderland.

After scoring a respectable seven Premier League goals last season, Brobbey has already hit the headlines this term, netting a sensational hat-trick in Sunderland's 5-3 loss to Manchester City last Sunday.

The 24-year-old also impressed for the Netherlands at the World Cup with three goals in four appearances, and Man United were credited with an interest once again over the summer.

Man United 'still interested' in signing Brian Brobbey

© Imago / Sportimage

Despite also missing out on the attacker in the window just gone, Football Insider reports that Man United have not lost sight of Brobbey heading into 2027.

The report adds that Man United could even make an approach to sign Brobbey during the January transfer window, if the 24-year-old maintains his stellar form for Sunderland in the coming months.

The Black Cats - who have Brobbey under contract until 2029 - are reluctant to sell the Dutchman over the winter, but their hand could supposedly be forced if an offer comes in that is too good to turn down.

Sunderland paid Ajax €20m (£17.2m) to sign Brobbey in 2025, but the attacker is now worth double that at €40m (£34.4m), according to Transfermarkt.

Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Brobbey, who suffered a hamstring injury during the Netherlands' recent Nations League draw with Germany and has been ruled out for the remainder of the international break.

How does Brian Brobbey compare to Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha?

Player Comparison Total stats — Season 2025/26 Player Comparison Statistique Benjamin Sesko Manchester United Premier League · 2025/26 Matheus Cunha Manchester United Premier League · 2025/26 Brian Brobbey Sunderland Premier League · 2025/26 Volume Minutes played 1,639 2,503 1,934 Passing Passes 306 880 275 Successful Passes % 68.95% 80.45% 72% Duels Total Duels 209 353 262 Duels won 85 164 112 Attack Goals scored 11 10 7 Assists 1 2 1 Successful Dribbles 10 44 2 Dispossessed 30 54 30 Shots 61 90 36 Through Balls 0 5 0 Big chances created 0 4 2 Discipline Yellow cards 2 4 6 Fouls 18 27 32 Fouls drawn 6 54 37 Expected Goals (xG) 11.14 7.74 6.55 Expected Assists (xA) N/A N/A N/A Dribble Dribble Attempts 31 91 17 Shots on Target 34 35 18 Big chances missed 12 3 10 Volume Games played 30 33 31 % Penalty scored — — — Penalty goals 0 0 0 % Shots on Target 55.7% 38.9% 50% Dribble Success % 32.3% 48.4% 11.8% Aerial duels won 64 28 65 Discipline Offsides 7 2 8

Brobbey would compete with Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha for attacking starts at Old Trafford, and the data from last season largely favours the Brazilian.

Cunha and Sesko managed 12 Premier League goal involvements between them in 2025-26, compared to Brobbey's eight, although the former did play nearly 600 more minutes than his Sunderland counterpart.

Brobbey also made the most fouls out of the three and had by far the fewest shots, although that is caveated by the Dutchman playing for a Europa League-chasing Sunderland as opposed to third-placed Man United.

Brobbey did won more aerial duels than Sesko and Cunha last season, though, and the "one-man wrecking ball" would add a new dimension to Michael Carrick's attack.